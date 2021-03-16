Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mar. 16, 2021  
Second Street Players Stages AN EVENING OF CULTURE: FAITH COUNTY II

Milford's Second Street Players is continuing to bring live theater to the region with its next production of An Evening of Culture: Faith County II by Mark Landon Smith. The show's prequel, Faith County, was produced by SSP in 2015.

The comedy has us revisiting a small town in Arkansas where members of the Mineola Council for Cultural Recognition are presenting a performance of Romeo and Juliet. They attempt to bring to life one of the Bard's classic plays on their cheaply built and constantly collapsing stage. Hilarity ensues as it soon becomes evident none are too sure of their lines, some are too old for their roles, the set is falling apart, and a dog will not shut up!

In this play-within-a-play, the director, Violet Farkle (played by EJ Panico), and star, Mildred Carson (Nancy Mikkelsen), are joined by local morality maven Ruthanne Barnes (Dana Willens), beauty consultant Naomi Farkle Carson (Karen Marshall), and the adorable Faye McFaye (Vikki Jenkins) who have been working hard on their Shakespearean performances along with Bubba Bedford (Andrew Hertzberg) and Luther Carson (Minor Hardin). They just hope that the set built by Delbert Fink (Ed Guinan) is ready in time.

Director Melissa Brenner and assistant director Gina Shuck note that they have taken all required measures to protect the cast, crew and patrons of the Riverfront Theater. "We feel that with precautions taken, we can put on this hilarious, fast-paced comedy" says Brenner. "It's a great escape and the audience will leave wearing smiles that can't be hidden by a mask."

Performances of An Evening of Culture: Faith County II will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford. Live performances are scheduled for April 23, 24, 25 and April 30, May 1, 2. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. The number of seats sold will be limited to 40 to enable socially distant seating. Seats are $20 with a $1 discount available to seniors, military, students, and our members. Tickets are all "General Admission"; to facilitate state guidelines, ushers will seat each party to maintain social distancing.

There will also be a streaming performance of the show-which is an online-only option-on Sunday, April 25 at 7p.m. for those who wish to enjoy the show remotely. Passes to the streaming event are also available for $20.

To purchase tickets to a live or streaming show or for more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance with the ticketing website or with other questions may email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

An Evening of Culture: Faith County II is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com). The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.


