Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Delaware Theatre Company

Matt Silva's first foray into two leadership roles: Artistic Director and Stage Director of DTC, resulted with an inspiring and majestic MAN OF LA MANCHA.

The audience is first drawn in by Scenic Designer Chris Haig's ominous, foreboding, creaking set. One could imagine Inquisitors lurking above the subterranean prison, ravenously eager to set to flame or behead anyone anathema to their perverted sense of godliness.

Don Q (Scott Langdon) is walked down those fateful dungeon steps, along with his sidekick (and interpreter) Sancho Panza (Victor Rodriquez, Jr). He is met with fellow prisoners who commence to chide him for his brazen, illogical discourses, bully him and steal his meager belongings. Initially the prisoners could not understand his rantings: "I hope to add grace to the world". To them, the world that they have experienced is a dung heap.

Don Quixote is considered the first modern novel and the first great novel of world literature. Even in the 17th century, author Miquel Cervantes took swipes at the Catholic Church. He likened priests to pawnbrokers, "they're all the same".

In a precocious, may we say innovative, move, Director Silva auditioned his cast with the caveat that all must play an instrument. Mainly there were guitars, in keeping with the Spanish mood, but Aisle Say was also swayed by the strings and horn section. The vamp behind Quixote's testimony to his fellow prisoners was very effective.

Most were newcomers to the Equity theatre. Their collective musicianship enhanced the production exponentially, most especially the Padre professional cellist (Justin Yoder). His singing excelled, as did that of the entire cast. Kuddos once again to Director Silva and Music Director Ryan Touhey.

The lights by Alyssandra Docherty were dreadfully and beautifully haunting; as much a character as the members performing under them.

Langdon's Quixote was evocative, embracing and exhilarating. It is an actor's dream to play the role. For most it is impossible. A vast vocal range is needed to captivate the audience with iconic songs such as the melodious "Dulcinea", the whimsical "Golden Helmet of Mombrino" and the triumphant "Impossible Dream". These are songs that touch the soul. They must be delivered by a strong actor as well. Langdon checks that box. In Q's testimony before the jury, he captures the audience in the telling: "When life seems lunatic, who knows where madness lies? Perhaps to be too practical is madness. To surrender dreams - this may be madness. Too much sanity may be madness".

The tour de force that is Sierra Wilson as Aldonza. Her voice has been taken to new heights since Aisle Say saw her last at Candlelight in "Ain't Misbehavin". As with the character of Don Q, Aldonza is a game changer/ascender for a resume. In Act II, we witnessed the frustration, the futility and the fury of her lot in life. Her rendition was as heartbreaking and heartrending as "Gethsemane" in JC SUPERSTAR or "I Tell You I'm Not Going" from DREAMGIRLS.

It was a Standing O on opening night. One imagines the same each night, Aisle Say!

Show runs til April 30

DelawareTheatreCompany.org

302.494.1100

Next Up: NOISES OFF - Sept 20 - October 8