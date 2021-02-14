Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre Seeks Actors and Theatre Staff For 2021 Season

The Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre will return to live performances in 2021. RSCT is now accepting resumes of actors and teaching artists for the summer staff.

RSCT is accepting resumes for the 2021 tour of Hansel and Gretel. This two actor show requires performers skilled in multiple characterizations and physical comedy. We are looking for non-union actors with experience in a wide variety theatre genres. The positions are paid. Housing is not provided. The schedule: July 19-23 rehearsal; July 25-August 20 performances take place in camps and community centers throughout Sussex and Kent Counties.

RSCT seeks experienced theatre and film educators for its 2021 team. Camp Director and Assistant Instructor positions are open at this time. There are two weeks of film camp, July 19-23 and 26-30. There are three weeks of theatre camp, August 9-13 and 16-20. Camps are for age 8-14.

Learn more at https://www.rehobothchildrenstheatre.org/actors-camp-staff-opportunities.html.