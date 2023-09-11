Possum Point Players Adds Performance of RAGTIME

With the original six performances sold out, Possum Point Players have added a seventh for Ragtime. It will be a matinee on Saturday, September 23rd at 2 PM.

Ragtime completes a year of reprised shows chosen to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. This production is sponsored by Kim Benton State Farm.

Possum Hall is at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and matinees are at 2:00 pm. Ample free parking is available and all seats are reserved in the air-conditioned theatre.

“Ragtime” is directed by Kenney Workman who also directed the first Possums' Production of Ragtime, in 2011. The cast of 48 comes from fifteen communities in central, western and southern Delaware and Salisbury, MD. For all cast names and show information, visit www.possumpointplayers.org/AboutRagtime2023.html.

“Ragtime” takes place at the dawn of a new century in America, everything is changing, and some dare to dream that anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together – that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician. All are united by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope, and despair and what it means to live in America.

Area actors of all ages portray the characters in E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel of the same name that led to the musical. Many historic characters, including Henry Ford, Booker T. Washington, Emma Goldman, and J.P. Morgan share the story with the fictional creations of Doctorow. On Broadway in 1998, “Ragtime” won Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Musical and Best Score.