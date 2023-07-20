Possum Juniors Bring THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE to Georgetown This Month

It’s time to get tickets for a trip to Narnia and a visit with all the characters in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in the Possum Juniors summer production. PJs, Possum Point Players youth affiliate, present the full-length Joseph Robinette adaptation of the C.S. Lewis classic.

Show dates are July 28, 29 and 30 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee is at 2:00 pm. The theatre is fully air conditioned and has a large free parking lot. Possum Hall has a complete refreshment center with beverages and snacks which can be taken into the theatre.

Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults and may be purchased on the PPP website Click Here, or by calling the Box Office at 302.856.4560. If available, tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the performance beginning one hour prior to show time.

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently and mysteriously slip through an old wardrobe and find themselves in the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

There will be chases, duels and escapes as the witch tries to keep Narnia under her rule and to end the reign of wise and gentle Aslan. Staging of the beloved story includes young Edmund being tempted by the wily witch, the courage of his brother Peter as he takes on the evil wolf, and the witnessing of beloved Aslan's resurrection by sisters Susan and Lucy. Before they return through that magical wardrobe, the four children are honored as new rulers of Narnia.

Through all the action in Narnia, familiar characters such as the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals are all there. Father Christmas makes an appearance as do the well-known couple, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” remains a story of love, faith, courage and giving as it shows the triumph of good over evil.

Appearing in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” are Lewes residents Gavin Rineer, Natalie Howard, Katey Megginson and Julia Logue, and Milton residents Piper Paul, Olivia Carvajal, Luci Hageman and Haley Roadenbaugh. Other PJ actors are Jacklynn Gross and Makenna Scheeler of Millsboro, Emerson Wright and Lorraine Westphal of Georgetown, and Summer Everngam and Evelyn Williams of Selbyville. Cast members include Lucas Mahaffey and Jasmine Schaeffer of Ocean View, Kendall Lynch of Milford, and Rylee Curl of Seaford. Rounding out the cast are Cameron Harris of Greenwood, Gabriel Young of Dagsboro and Abbi Weeks of Berlin, Md.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is presented through special permission of Dramatic Publishing Company https://www.dramaticpublishing.com