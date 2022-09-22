Own a Special Piece of Possum Point Players History With Online Auction

Possum Point Players have gone live with an online auction (www.possumpointplayers.org ) of six handmade possum show mascots. Bidders can go online at the PPP website and see the Possums which are up for auctioned. All instructions are on the website under "ON-LINE EXCLUSIVE.

From its first appearance in 1984 for "Death of a Salesman" through 1999's "Molly's Delicious," PPP's legendary costumer Louise Hartzell handcrafted a possum mascot for each and every show! Wonderfully styled and whimsically dressed in that show's motif, these adorable treasures were raffled off at the end of each show's run and went home with a happy winner. As luck would have it, six of them remained unclaimed and have been lovingly preserved by Louise in hopes of finding a forever home for them during PPP's 50th Anniversary Season. So... Here's your chance to own a piece of Possum Point Players' history.

BIDS CLOSE AT 5:00p Eastern Time on Saturday, October 8.

The high bidder for each doll at that time will be declared the winner and will be contacted and given information needed to claim their Possum!

