Performances will run March 7-10, 2024.
ON YOUR FEET! comes to Wilmington in 2024. Performances will run March 7-10, 2024.
ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike.
ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!
