Performances will run March 7-10, 2024.

Dec. 18, 2023

ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024

ON YOUR FEET! comes to Wilmington in 2024. Performances will run March 7-10, 2024.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!


1
BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, ARCADIA, The Everett Theatre & M Photo
BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, ARCADIA, The Everett Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
ANNIE National Tour to Play Wilmingtons Playhouse on Rodney Square Photo
ANNIE National Tour to Play Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square

Leapin’ Lizards!  The Grand will welcome an all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award®-winning musical ANNIE, which will play The Playhouse on Rodney Square. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Mus Photo
BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE at Candlelight Music Theatre Photo
Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Candlelight Music Theatre

Aisle Say considers something we’ve all thought about it. During episodes of grave doubt and seemingly unrelenting anxiety – whether it be family or financial or health – we have considered maybe the world would be a better place if we had not been born.

