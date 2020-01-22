LOVE'S A JOKE - VALENTINE'S COMEDY SPECIAL at Bootless Stageworks

LOVE'S A JOKE - VALENTINE'S COMEDY SPECIAL at Bootless Stageworks

Love's a Joke is a hysterically raucous and not-to-miss comedy tour as America's top comedy couples take the stage to dish on marriage, sex, divorce, parenthood, fighting, weddings, porn, and who (or what) they fantasize about when their spouse isn't looking.

Come join us for a night of laughs in Wilmington only at Bootless!

Tickets: $20 in advance / $25 at the door.
Sold through Eventbrite. Click Here to Purchase.

Love's a Joke Valentine's Comedy Show organized by Max Cohen & Vicky Kuperman



