KINGS OF HARLEM Comes to the Delaware Theatre Company in October

KINGS OF HARLEM by Layon Gray comes to Delaware Theatre Company in October. Directed by Layon Gray, performances are set to run October 25–November 12.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Black-owned, all-Black professional basketball team in history, Kings Of Harlem is the story of seven men who overcame adversity to win more than 2,000 games. Formed five years before the Harlem Globetrotters, the New York “Harlem” Rens compiled one of the most impressive winning streaks in basketball history and would change the way the game is played forever.

From the writer/director of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, this production transforms DTC’s stage into a full basketball court!