Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Interview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The Playhouse

through November 20th.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT at Resident Ensemble Players Photo 4 Review: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT at Resident Ensemble Players

Interview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The Playhouse

Interview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The Playhouse

Aisle Say has interviewed tens of actors prior to their tour landing at The Playhouse. My chat with Brynne Smith-Jenkins, however, is a first. Never before had I spoken with an actor who had just left rehearsal for a show opening here tomorrow November 17 through the 19th. Not in recent years has a tour originated here. That exciting. And, there will be even more excitement on stage with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS.

Brynne is a Texas native. She attended Abilene Christian College and majored in (guess what?) musical comedy. Her favorite college role was Mable in PIRATES OF PENZANCE. She did two stints as Dyanne in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines, so she knew the plot and characters well. Other credits include Swing! The MusicalPriscilla Queen of the DesertBurn the Floor, and Broadway Unplugged. “The most wonderful thing about this tour is that my husband plays Carl Perkins. We just celebrated our first anniversary”.

Following up on the success of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET with the iconic tunes of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, producers then decided to stage a Christmas spin for the 4 rockers. The audience will hear the quartet sing “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, “Santa Baby”, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” along with 27 other songs.

Johnny will sing “Ring of Fire”, Jerry Lee will attack the keyboards with “Chantilly Lace”, Elvis will croon “Don’t Be Cruel”. There will be some gospel thrown in with “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and “Shall Not Be Moved”.

The story goes that one afternoon in the early 50’s the foursome coincidentally met at Sun Record Studio and started jamming. That may be apocryphal, but we’ll go with it.

The show does not have a lot of dialogue ordrama. Elvis wistfully lamenting about being drafted is about as tense as it gets. It's about the music, the playing, the singing, and the jamming, all with a Christmas flair; and it's here where the show truly delivers.

Beginning in fine rock 'n roll form with Home For The Holidays, for the following ninety minutes, each of the four soon-to-be legends burst into high-energy performance mode, either singing solo or supporting each other with a string of familiar mainstream and seasonal hits of the day, culminating with a grand finale mega-mix of Christmas rock.

There may be discounts. Ask.

The tour ends in Spokane WA on 23 December (good timing)

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS  11/17 -11/19

Playhouse Box Office – 302.888.0200

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Delaware

1
Interview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The Playhouse Photo
Interview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The Playhouse

Aisle Say has interviewed tens of actors prior to their tour landing at The Playhouse. My chat with Brynne Smith-Jenkins, however, is a first. Never before had I spoken with an actor who had just left rehearsal for a show opening here tomorrow November 17 through the 20th. Not in recent years has a tour originated here. That exciting. And, there will be even more excitement on stage with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS.

2
THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS Comes to Possum Point Players Next Month Photo
THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS Comes to Possum Point Players Next Month

Possum Point Players has announced ticket sales for a holiday production of 'The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus.' Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT at Resident Ensemble Players Photo
Review: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT at Resident Ensemble Players

Aisle Say has had the privilege of reviewing this staggering talented ensemble since 2008. Still do I remember their second show of the season, THE IMAGINARY INVALID. Forever imprinted in my mind are the enema gloves of Michael Gotch and Mic Matarrese. These two actors and many of their colleagues from the PTTP Masters Program remain today, representing the culture that founder and now retired Sandy Robbins created.

4
Delaware Countys Beloved Tradition Continues With Hedgerow Theatres Smash Hit A CHRISTMAS Photo
Delaware County's Beloved Tradition Continues With Hedgerow Theatre's Smash Hit A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comedy Back This Holiday Season

Delaware County’s beloved tradition continues with Hedgerow Theatre’s smash hit A Christmas Carol Comedy back this holiday season. Join the holiday spirit with Katie Leamen's fun and festive adaptation of A Christmas Carol featuring Brian Anthony Wilson and Christopher Patrick Mullen.

From This Author - Greer Firestone

Greer Firestone has been reviewing professional theatre for 35 years. As a playwright he wrote and produced JUDY GARLAND "World's Greatest Entertainer" at the Grand Opera House in Wilmin... Greer Firestone">(read more about this author)

Interview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The PlayhouseInterview: Brynne Smith of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at The Playhouse
Review: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT at Resident Ensemble PlayersReview: IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT at Resident Ensemble Players
Interview: Joshua Kring of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The PlayhouseInterview: Joshua Kring of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Playhouse
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Candlelight Music TheatreReview: INTO THE WOODS at Candlelight Music Theatre

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
PASS OVER in Delaware PASS OVER
Resident Ensemble Players (2/08-2/18)
No Sex Please, It's Christmas in Delaware No Sex Please, It's Christmas
Patchwork Playhouse (12/01-12/16)
JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT in Delaware JOHN BALL'S IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT
Resident Ensemble Players (11/02-11/19)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL in Delaware A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL
Second Street Players' Riverfront Theater (11/24-12/03)PHOTOS
Vino Veritas in Delaware Vino Veritas
Patchwork Playhouse (2/16-3/02)
decmi in Delaware decmi
Post: (1/11-1/11)
The Wild Women of Winedale in Delaware The Wild Women of Winedale
Patchwork Playhouse (5/03-5/18)
ESTELLA SCROOGE in Delaware ESTELLA SCROOGE
Clear Space Theatre (11/24-12/10)
DEATHTRAP in Delaware DEATHTRAP
Resident Ensemble Players (4/11-4/28)
A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage in Delaware A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage
Patchwork Playhouse (7/12-7/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You