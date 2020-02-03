GRINDR: THE OPERA Makes Its Delaware Premiere This Friday

GRINDR: The Opera puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera. With musical styles ranging from baroque to contemporary pop, GRINDR: The Opera is a daring, humorous look at the changing landscape of gay relationships, and the greatest catalyst for the shift. Though the opera lives in the world of parody, GRINDR: The Opera touches on some very serious, hot-button issues that exist in the gay community.

We meet GRINDR, a mythical siren from remote antiquity who has been awoken from her millennial slumber by technology. Her power, which is derived from human lust, is exhibited as she manipulates her gay devotees in soaring soprano fashion. The boys, Devon (a romantic), Tom (a cynic), Jack (a twink) and Don (a Daddy), meet via the medium of the Grindr app, each seeking a different type of connection. GRINDR guides them to intersect to hilarious and calamitous results, culminating in a grand finale wherein all the dirty laundry tumbles out.

SHOW DATES & TIMES

February 7, 2020 @ 8:00 pm

February 8, 2020 @ 3:00 pm / February 8, 2020 @ 8:00 pm

February 9, 2020 @ 3:00 pm

February 13, 2020 @ 7:30 pm (PAY WHAT YOU WILL TICKETS)

February 14, 2020 @ 8:00 pm**

February 15, 2020 @ 8:00 pm**



[**Talk back with creator Erik Ransom immediately following the show.]



CAST

GRINDR - James M. Brown

TOM - Connor Twigg

DON - Bob Quintana

JACK - Antoine Martinez-Jones

DEVON - Timothy Sheridan

TICKETS

$24 Online Advance Purchase with Choose Your Own Seat

$29 At-the-Door (Seats assigned by Box Office at time of purchase)

The performance includes mature content, simulated sex, and graphic language.

No one under 16 will be admitted.

Run time is 90 minutes without intermission.

Valid photo ID required by bar service.







