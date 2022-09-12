Feature: DE ROCK N ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION at The Baby Grand

Back in 2016, it only took a Facebook page to show that everyone wanted to "keep the faith with the music, the faces and the memories". The quote is from Paula Wolkind, Executive Director of Delaware Rock and Roll Society Hall of Fame. Her husband, George serves as President. The 501©3 non-profit is gearing up for an induction ceremony on Sunday October 9 at the baby grand @ 2pm.

(Personal note: George and I were at UD together in 1969. He was the leader of SDS (Students for a Democratic Society), an anti-war organization. An image of he giving a lecture to a school dean in the student center during a demonstration is forever imprinted in my cerebrum).

Rock has been part of George's DNA since high school. He was the lead singer for the Newark (DE)-based band Snakegrinder and as Aisle Say has personally witnessed at past music events, he still retains his awesome singing chops, especially during a rollicking Blues Brothers tune.

The husband/wife team were awarded the 2022 Homey Award (Hometown Heroes) by Gable Music this year.

There are presently 98 inducted Delawareans in the HOF. October's event will add 15 more. All performers have a minimum of 35 years experience.

They include: Garry Cogdell - Blues guitarist in the Delta style, Dee Coridorri - Singer Songwriter Guitarist, Goldrush bandK Bill Davis, Ed Robichaud, Gene Quacieri - Three beloved performers from The Drum Shop, Mike Hines and The Look, Sol Knopf and Rick Griffin.

Club Phred "A Rock n Roll Event" will return as the house band. Over decades, CP has generated over $5million for area non-profits, including Aisle Say's Heart In The Game Foundation.

Want to nominate someone? Send a few paragraphs to Delrockand roll@ gmail.com. Want to volunteer to help keep the faith? Use the same email!

Here are the past inductees, all 98 of them. (I see John Kay in there). John played guitar with Bill Haley and the Comets. If memory serves, Haley was born in Chester. One would imagine he used a full tube of Brylcreem on his hair before every show, the curlicue over his forehead a signature. Ain't no way he used just 'a little dab'. The band's "Rock Around The Clock" was one of the most important songs in rock 'n roll history. His second hit, "Shake, Rattle and Roll" is one of Club Phred rhythm guitarist Mark Sisk's favorite tunes. Sisk considers this a seminal moment in his life, motivating him to pick up a guitar to become the juke box hero he is.

Al Santoro and the Hi-liters (18 members), Sin City Band (17 members), Teddy and The Continentals (6 members), The Continettes (6 members), The Five Diamonds, The Hurricanes (4 members), Vic & the Versatiles (6 members), Club Phred (7 members), The Watson Brothers, The Melton Brothers, Stone Balloon-Bill Stevenson, Buggy Tavern-Don Bunnell, Johnny Kay, Lue Cazz, Larry Tucker, Lisa Jack, Photographer Charlie Gibb, Dick Schmidt, Rockett 88 with Dr Harmonica (5 members), Rocka-bye Band (3 members),Promoter Lois Lipton Parker, Johnny Neel, Deejay Michael Ace, Alfie Moss & Dexter Koonce, Mario Rocco, Mitch Thomas, Nik Everett, The Tradewinds(9 members), Hank Carter, and John DiGiovanni.

Tickets for October 9 @ 2pm @ the baby grand Delaware Rock & Roll Society | The Grand Opera House, Wilmington, DE (thegrandwilmington.org)

Delaware Rock and Roll Society | The online home for the Delaware Rock and Roll Society

See interview with Club Phred Founder, Fred Dawson, on their Facebook page Delaware Rock & Roll Society | Facebook