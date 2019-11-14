Enter 'The Real' With CTC: pASSING STRANGE Runs December 13-21

City Theater Company blasts through Wilmington this December with Passing Strange, the powerful rock musical by Stew. This coming-of-age story follows a young black musician's search for "The Real" -- meaning and purpose through the creation of his art.

The score is pure rock, with influences from the middle-class, church-centered upbringing of its protagonist "Youth" as well as the anything-goes goth and neo-punk scenes of the character's formative years. A dynamic five-person ensemble, guided by "Narrator," plays multiple roles of influence. Backed by a blistering five-piece band, Passing Strange offers a truly unforgettable look at how the act of making art -- in pursuit of that intangible thing called "The Real" -- informs both love and loss.

The cast is entirely comprised of actors of color, a first for CTC, and includes CTC veterans Christopher Banker (After Birth of a Nation, The Bomb-itty of Errors) as Narrator and Dominic Santos (Sunday in the Park with George, Hair) as Youth. They are joined by CTC alum Kyleen Goode (Lizzie, Hair), alongside Dana Hoffman, Meredith Bell, Jared Chichester, and Philip Wilson in their CTC debuts.

Santos has long been a fan of the show, and is thrilled to be part of CTC's reimagining. "CTC always produces work that excites and challenges me, both an actor and as a patron, but my euphoria over being cast in Passing Strange is unmatched," he says.

"Everything about this piece is raw and honest. The material cuts deep, even as it heals. And it's designed for an all-black cast -- a gift in itself. I cannot wait for the audience to become part of what we create here."

Jeff Hunsicker, a long-time CTC actor (American Idiot, Love's Labour's Lost, Hair) makes his CTC directing debut with Passing Strange. Says Hunsicker: "The show crosses the fun of a live rock concert with a compelling universal story of growth. It's a discovering-your-true-self type of narrative that is relatable to artists (and people) of any race, creed, age, or background. But equally important is that it's also specifically and irrefutably a story about the African American experience."

He continues, "There are influences and references to sources as varied as Jimi Hendrix and Maria Callas to Antonioni and Lerner and Loewe. It's a show and a score where you'll discover something else new and exciting each time you revisit it. The music is fresh and vibrant, and feels 'Real.' It's a big melting pot where the talents of the cast, the band, the writers, and the designers are going to create this perfect storm that I don't think audiences will see coming....until they're in it with us!"

CTC's Passing Strange is music directed by The Rock Orchestra's Joe Trainor, and choreographed by Pieces of a Dream Dance Theatre's Ashley SK Davis. Set and lighting design are by Lauren Sellers and Olivia Weiss, with an art collection curated by Delaware artists. Stage managed by Stuart Thomas.

Passing Strange lyrics and book are by Stew with music and orchestrations by Stew and Heidi Rodewald. It was created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen.

Tickets are available NOW at www.city-theater.org.

TICKET DETAILS: General admission $28. VIP ticket $40, includes two complimentary drinks. Military with ID $25 and Student with ID $20. Youth 15 and under with ID $15.

Production runs Friday, December 13 through Saturday, December 21, 2019. All shows 8:00 P.M. except one 2:00 P.M. matinee Sunday, December 15.

All shows at The Black Box, 4 South Poplar Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Tickets available now at city-theater.org

City Theater Company, founded in 1993, performs contemporary comedies, new works, and classic musicals to critical acclaim in intimate and non-traditional spaces, including The Black Box, Studio One of The Grand Opera House, and other venues in and around Wilmington, Delaware. This organization is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.





