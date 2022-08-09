Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2022/23 Season

Delaware Theatre Company announces single tickets on sale for its 2022/23 Season.

Season highlights include:

Opening with a world premiere musical by award-winning comedy writer Bruce Vilanch called Here You Come Again, a side-splitting show featuring the music of Dolly Parton.

The development of a Broadway-bound musical with Borderline, a world premiere musical dramedy that explores the highs and lows, heartache and absurdity, of living on the borderline.

The vibrantly energetic and emotionally captivating Black Angels Over Tuskegee.



"We're thrilled to offer a dynamic season, with two world premiere Broadway-bound musicals, farcical satires and searing dramas," said Matt Silva, Managing Director. "We're the only theatre company in Delaware creating new shows for Broadway or Off-Broadway, and our upcoming 43rd season will continue that tradition."

All performances will be held at Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE.

To purchase tickets, call DTC's Box Office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.