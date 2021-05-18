Delaware Symphony Orchestra Will Return to Live Concerts For the 2021-22 Season

The Delaware Symphony has announced the return of live concerts for the 2021-2022 season!

The Symphony will be returning to the DuPont Country Club in the fall with its intimate Chamber Series. Then in January 2022, they make their triumphant return to Copeland Hall at The Grand Opera House in Downtown Wilmington!

"Planning our 21-22 season has been a nourishing dose of normalcy," said DSO Music Director David Amado. "We're looking forward to rooms filled, on both sides of the proscenium, with eager music-makers and eager music-listeners all engaged, in a rewarding, colorful, and exciting season. We are excited about sharing our passion in real-time with real people. Great music played by our wonderful musicians reminding us all once more that there is no substitute for a live, in-person concert. Getting back to normal has never seemed so exciting!"

The Chamber Series will feature musicians from the DSO and culminating with a November performance of Vivaldi's Four Seasons featuring DSO Concertmaster David Southern.

The Classics Series has been crafted to showcase the very best of what the symphony has to offer! The debut concert will feature Rachmaninoff's exciting Symphonic Dances and pianist Lara Downes performing Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

The Symphony will continue throughout the spring with concerts featuring brilliant soloists, including trumpeter David Krauss, violinist Sirena Huang, pianist Drew Peterson, and cellist Julian Schwarz in concertos by Hummel, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, and Saint Saëns. You will also hear the DSO performing symphonies by Beethoven and Brahms as well as Gustav Holst's exciting and massive work, The Planets with the Wilmington Children's Chorus.

"We've been waiting anxiously for the day that we could make this announcement," said J.C. Barker, executive director. "Live audiences are what we crave. It will be glorious to welcome listeners back for the full DSO experience."

Learn more at https://www.delawaresymphony.org/dso_events/announcing-the-2021-2022-season/https://www.delawaresymphony.org/dso_events/announcing-the-2021-2022-season/.