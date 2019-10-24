Brian Palermo to Offer Improv Workshop at Possum Point Players

Possum Point Players will host Brian Palermo (brianpalermo.com) in a session on improvisation Saturday, November 2 at 7PM in Georgetown. The workshop is for participation or observation by actors and those interested in improvisational theater.

Brian is a renowned TV and movie actor, who is an alumni of, current participant in, and has taught improv skills at the world-renowned Groundlings School and Theater in Los Angeles. He is on retainer with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California to teach skills to their staff, as well as having worked with commercial enterprises like Nike.

The workshop begins at 7PM and there is no admission charge.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





