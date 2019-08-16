BWW Previews: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre

American Premiere of the London Revised Version of

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

The Musical

Kicks Off the Walnut's 211th Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA: Walnut Street Theatre opens its 211th season with Mel Brooks' hilarious musical comedy, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL. Previews on September 3, opens September 11, and continues through October 20.

It's Alive! (And it's Hilarious!) From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers comes the monstrously mad musical, Young Frankenstein! Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") reluctantly inherits his infamous family's estate in Transylvania. Urged on by a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself fulfilling his grandfather's corpse-raising legacy.

The Walnut has the honor of producing the revised London version of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL, which marks the very first time this iteration of the show will be seen in the United States. In addition to a revised script and lyrics by Mel Brooks himself, there are two new musical numbers.

Award-winning director Charles Abbott returns to the Walnut for his 34th WST production since first directing Oliver! in 1983. His Walnut directing credits include Holiday Inn, South Pacific, And Then There Were None, Arsenic and Old Lace, Hairspray, Crazy for You, Annie (2003), and The Sound of Music.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL September 3 - October 20

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Original Direction & Choreography by Susan Stroman (Delaware's multi-Tony Award winner!)

The Walnut 2019-2020 Season

SHREK THE MUSICAL - November 5 - January 5

Oscar Wilde's A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - January 14 - March 1

THE BEST MAN - March 10- April 26

THE BODYGUARD - May 12 - July 12

