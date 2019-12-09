BWW Feature: GRACE FIELD IN CONCERT at Milton Theatre

Grace Field, a Tony award winning Broadway star with Broadway Inspirational Voices, 'graced' the stage at Milton Theatre last month. Appearing in a one-woman show with music director Charlie Alterman, she of the soaring, ethereal voice and Greek Goddess hair, Field had the packed house swooning over her Best of Broadway list of songs.

With a BA in Vocal Performance from Rice University to Post Baccalaureate Studies in Opera Performance, her extensive repertoire from musical comedy to opera dazzled the packed house. A charismatic, gleeful performer, Field made the audience love her from first entrance. Smiles greeted her immediately and were permanently affixed throughout the 90-minute performance.

An effervescent spirit is only matched by what appeared to be an unlimited vocal range. Field's extensive repertoire went from the hysterical Kristen Chenoweth song from WICKED, "Popular" to a Puccini opera Gianni Schicchi "O mio babbino Caro". In this melodramatic aria, the woman dies. And, o mama mama mia, Field dies famously well (much to the audience's delight)!

Other tunes included OLIVER's "Where Is Love", WSS's "I Feel Pretty", PHANTOM'S "Think of Me", PORGY & BESS' "Can't Help Lovin' That Man" and two from Judy Garland's trunk "Trolley Song" and her encore, "Over The Rainbow"; scoring a few teary eyes. (She commented to the audience that she grew up loving Judy. Join the club!!

I mention this collection noting her remarkable facility in changing from American Songbook to opera. She acted each song well. She made the lyrics her own and we knew she believed in them.

Field was recently seen with Hugh Jackman on the Today Show with medleys from LES MIS. She also the lead singer and keyboardist for Queen's Freddie Mercury Band "Mercury World Tour.

Field is currently on Broadway with Disney's HERCULES.

A memorable night. Fred Munzert, Producer of The Milton Theatre, is doing a great job with diverse entertainment offerings.

@thegracefield

For more information GraceField





