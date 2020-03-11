Victoria Theatre Association And Ticket Center Stage Are Now Dayton Live

Victoria Theatre Association's President and CEO, Ty Sutton, and the VTA Board of Trustees hosted an Open House Event this evening announcing a new name and brand for the organization (Dayton Live) and new website, (DaytonLive.org) as well as the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton season.

"Dayton Live evokes the energy of live events while boldly declaring that our thriving downtown community is the region's home for arts, culture, and entertainment," said Sutton. "After months of research and conversation with our audience, we found our brand didn't really reflect the many activities we promote or venues we operate as an organization. Dayton Live is a vibrant brand under which all of our venues and community partners will be able to grow."

A Brand-New Website- DaytonLive.org

"The most significant part of this rebranding process is the launch of a new website that marries the former TicketCenterStage.com ticketing website with VictoriaTheatre.com," continued Sutton. "Ticket buyers are now able to easily search DaytonLive.org by performance name, presenting organization, an art form, or date. As a result, they will quickly discover all the fabulous live arts and entertainment experiences and education programs available at the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, PNC Arts Annex, and The Loft Theatre - all on one website. You can now select seats with the view from seat functionality, make donations to any of the presenting organizations represented, exchange subscription seats, or even add seats - all on DaytonLive.org - 24/7 on your mobile phone, tablet, or desktop computer."

Find Dayton Live on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @DaytonLive365.

2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup

COME FROM AWAY

October 6 - 11, 2020 - Schuster Center

ANASTASIA

November 3- 8, 2020 - Schuster Center

MEAN GIRLS

November 24 - 29, 2020 - Schuster Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

January 12 - 17, 2021 - Schuster Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

February 9 - 14, 2021 - Schuster Center

THE BAND'S VISIT

March 9 - 14, 2021 - Schuster Center

Disney's THE LION KING

May 6 - 23, 2021 - Schuster Center

2020-2021 Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

(as of March 10, 2020, more to be added later)

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

December 21-24 & 26-27, 2020 - Victoria Theatre

STOMP

April 9-11, 2021 - Victoria Theatre

Season Tickets to the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season are on sale now at DaytonLive.org. Dayton Live Season Ticket Holders receive numerous benefits to make their theatre-going experience easy and enjoyable.

To renew or purchase Season Tickets for the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season, call or visit the Dayton Live Ticket Office, or for convenient 24/7 access, visit DaytonLive.org.

For more information about the Dayton Live rebrand, DaytonLive.org, the 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season, or the rest of the 2019-2020 Season, visit DaytonLive.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You