The Human Race Theatre Company To Present ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS

Storming the stage at The Human Race Theatre Company this fall is the regional premiere of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Atlanta playwright Pearl Cleage. Featuring an all-local cast of four powerhouse women, this heartfelt comedy takes on passing the torch from one generation to the next, with all of the inherent risks and unknowns.

After decades of self-imposed exile in Amsterdam, actress Anna Campbell and her manager Betty Sampson receive an invitation to remount their controversial performance piece “Naked Wilson.” Uncertain of her reception, Anna auditions her possible replacement, an ambitious young performer whose experience is limited to the adult entertainment industry. These two women confront their differing world views with humor and grace–and still manage to find common ground.

“I am delighted to share Ms. Cleage's work with Dayton, particularly this play that makes space for a woman's counterpoint to August Wilson's famed Century Cycle,” comments Emily N. Wells, The Human Race Theatre Company's Artistic Director. “Beyond that, I love that she looks at legacy, and what it means to pass on experience and knowledge to the next generation.”

Directed by Cincinnati favorite Torie Wiggins, this fully local cast features Keisha Kemper, Kyndra Jefferies, Marva Williams-Parker, and Bryana Bentley.

Joining Wiggins on the production team are: Dick Block, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Kristie Osi, Costume Design; Matthew Tibbs, Sound Design; Brian Haack, Assistant Sound Designer; Sarah Gomes, Props; Carolyn Fast, Production Stage Manager.

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, October 26 – November 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at Click Here.

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all with two ticket initiatives sponsored by Morris Furniture Company: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.