The Human Race Theatre Company To Present ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS

This heartfelt comedy takes on passing the torch from one generation to the next, with all of the inherent risks and unknowns.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3 Photo 2 THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs' Photo 3 Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs'
Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky' Photo 4 Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky'

Storming the stage at The Human Race Theatre Company this fall is the regional premiere of Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Atlanta playwright Pearl Cleage. Featuring an all-local cast of four powerhouse women, this heartfelt comedy takes on passing the torch from one generation to the next, with all of the inherent risks and unknowns.  

 

After decades of self-imposed exile in Amsterdam, actress Anna Campbell and her manager Betty Sampson receive an invitation to remount their controversial performance piece “Naked Wilson.” Uncertain of her reception, Anna auditions her possible replacement, an ambitious young performer whose experience is limited to the adult entertainment industry. These two women confront their differing world views with humor and grace–and still manage to find common ground. 

 

“I am delighted to share Ms. Cleage's work with Dayton, particularly this play that makes space for a woman's counterpoint to August Wilson's famed Century Cycle,” comments Emily N. Wells, The Human Race Theatre Company's Artistic Director. “Beyond that, I love that she looks at legacy, and what it means to pass on experience and knowledge to the next generation.” 

 

Directed by Cincinnati favorite Torie Wiggins, this fully local cast features Keisha Kemper, Kyndra Jefferies, Marva Williams-Parker, and Bryana Bentley. 

 

Joining Wiggins on the production team are: Dick Block, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Kristie Osi, Costume Design;  Matthew Tibbs, Sound Design; Brian Haack, Assistant Sound Designer; Sarah Gomes, Props; Carolyn Fast, Production Stage Manager.   

 

Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, October 26 – November 12, 2023.  Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at Click Here.

 

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all with two ticket initiatives sponsored by Morris Furniture Company: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance. 




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Midnight Sky Releases Latest Single, Long Way Back To Town Photo
Midnight Sky Releases Latest Single, 'Long Way Back To Town'

Acclaimed songwriter and musician Tim Tye, and his project, Midnight Sky, are back with a new single to follow-up the Top 10 UK iTunes Country hit, 'Last Hope for the Modern World.' 'Long Way Back to Town' is the latest release from their critically-acclaimed 3rd album, 'Last Hope for the Modern World.'

2
Richard Lynch Releases New Single High Above The Midnight Sky Photo
Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky'

Richard Lynch has released a new single 'High Above the Midnight Sky,' a tribute to the hope and joy found in the heavenly paradise above.

3
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single The Catacombs Photo
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs'

Ludlow Creek has released a haunting new single, 'The Catacombs.' Captivating listeners with eerie lyrics and haunting melodies, this collaboration with award-winning lyricist Ray Monell explores the underground cemetery of The Catacombs of Paris. Get all the details here!

4
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIES DANCE HALL Photo
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Ohio Theatre Lima will premiere new musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA Video
Watch Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform a Medley on GMA
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!' Video
The Cast of THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Sing 'Get Up!'
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
Dusty's Dixie Dancehall and Destiny Lounge in Dayton Dusty's Dixie Dancehall and Destiny Lounge
The Ohio Theatre Lima (10/20-11/04)Tracker
Stuck At Home in Dayton Stuck At Home
Brookville Community Theatre (11/09-11/19)Tracker
Ride The Cyclone in Dayton Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
The Lion King in Dayton The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone in Dayton 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
GYPSY in Dayton GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You