The Human Race Theatre Company Presents LIZZIE

Lizzie Borden took an ax..." And we know what happened next. Or do we? Lizzie is a powerhouse rock-show retelling of the sensational - and bloody - double murder that shocked New England in the summer of 1892, as told through the fierce performances of four stellar actresses. What starts as the abuse and despair of a troubled woman results in a shocking act of revenge when she takes a hatchet to her oppressive father and stepmother. Charged with the killing of her parents, Lizzie becomes a media sensation even as the trial takes its toll on the relationships with those dearest to her.

Lizzie is rated PG-15. Parents are strongly cautioned as this show contains strong language and references to abuse, murder and sexual situations.

Lizzie will be Jamie Cordes' (Director) directing debut at HRTC but he has long been a Resident Artist. Resident Artist Jay Brunner (Music Director) and Choreographer Katie Johannigman join the team.

Biographies on the cast and creative team can be found on The Human Race Theatre Company's website under Lizzie.

The preview performance of Lizzie is Thursday, June 13th. Opening night is Friday, June 14th.

The Human Race Theatre Company's production of Lizzie is sponsored by R. Doug Annala, Marni Flagel and Kurt Fleagle & Warren Riffle.

Tickets for Lizzie start at $14. Prices vary depending on the day of the week and seating location. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Student tickets are available at 50% off regular adult prices and a student I.D. must be presented when picking up at the Box Office. The Sunday, June 16 7:00 p.m. performance is "Sawbuck Sunday," when any available seat can be purchased in person for just $10 at the Loft Theatre box office two hours prior to the show. Discounts are subject to availability and some restrictions apply.

All performances are at the Metropolitan Art Center's Loft Theatre, located at 126 North Main Street in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Show times for Lizzie are 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Performances on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings begin at 7:00 p.m., and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday matinees.

Tickets and performance information for Lizzie are available at www.humanracetheatre.org or by calling Ticket Center Stage at (937) 228-3630, and at the Schuster Center box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You