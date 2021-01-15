The Canton Museum Of Art Announces A Community Art Event, PROJECT BLOOM

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) announces Project Bloom, a mixed media flower garden installation and community art project in partnership with Stark Community Foundation with CMA as a 2020 grant recipient. Project Bloom is a multifaceted art project designed to create a community-inspired garden while celebrating and understanding the similarities and differences in all of us. Project Bloom will run February 5th, 2021 through March 5th, 2021. Learn more at https://www.cantonart.org/cmaprojectbloom

Inspired by the exhibit, In the Garden: Nature's Beauty from the CMA Collection , children and adults from Stark County and the surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in flower making art projects which will include free art kits, a community art installation at the Canton Museum of Art, a virtual art exhibit, a virtual Family Day, an in-person Family Day, several free Project Bloom Art Workshops, a virtual unveiling celebration of the final installation, and more.

"Our vision is to have flower art projects created from across our diverse community, sharing both beauty and the powerful messages of our own experiences, our hopes, our dreams, and what makes us unique, yet similar," said CMA Executive Director and CEO Max Barton. "We hope this art project for all ages deepens the Museum's connection with our community and inspires a creative spark in every participant - our neighbors, visitors, and friends. It is great to be in partnership with the Stark Community Foundation bringing people together for the good of all, making Stark County a better place to live."

The CMA will be providing free take home art kits that can be picked up at the museum during normal hours from February 5th through February 26th. Kits will include a variety of art materials and a companion packet filled with educational resources and hands-on art tutorials to help participants create several different flowers. Kits will be designed with any age level in-mind.

Flowers made for the art installation should celebrate what makes each creator truly unique and makes them bloom. Colors, drawings, and even writing on petals may be used to include many themes related to identity, culture, interests, passions, and personality. Flowers should be no larger than 10 inches round, fairly light weight and securely attached to a pipe cleaner or wire that will be used to attach to wall.

Flower contributions to the Project Bloom art installation, which will be installed by visitors or CMA staff on the Museum lobby walls, can be dropped off at the CMA during museum hours, or mailed to Canton Museum of Art, Attn: Project Bloom 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702 (please include name and email address).