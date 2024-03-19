TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Begins Performances At The Schuster Center This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will take over the Schuster Center in Dayton April 9-14, 2024.

“This empowering story of hope and resilience celebrates the iconic music of Tina Turner and features over 20 of her greatest hits,” says Kailey Yeakley, Dayton Live Manger of Social Media & Public Relations. “We can't wait for our patrons to enjoy this legendary production and have ‘Simply The Best' experience!”

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Tickets

Tickets are available at daytonlive.org/tina and at Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or via phone at 937-228-3630.

About Dayton Live:

As a not-for-profit arts organization, Dayton Live is the region's home for arts, culture, and entertainment. Its mission is to strengthen community engagement in the arts through inspiring performances, educational opportunities, and world-class venues: the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre (at the Metropolitan Arts Center), and the PNC Arts Annex. Dayton Live presents a wide variety of arts and entertainment events, including the best in touring Broadway, family shows, concerts, comedians, and so much more. An extensive Education & Engagement program reaches more than 100,000 individuals annually with the Dayton Live Creative Academy, the Discovery Series, Background on Broadway, Bagels & Broadway, and other initiatives. In addition, Dayton Live operates The Arts Garage. DaytonLive.org is the official ticketing source for all performances presented in Dayton Live venues.

