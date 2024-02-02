THE UGLY DUCKLING Ballet Comes to Beck Center For the Arts in April

This production of The Ugly Duckling will take place in the Senney Theater on Sat, April 13 at 7 p.m. and Sun, April 14, 2024 at 2 p.m.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April Photo 3 Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April
Dayton Ballet Unveils New Pre-Professional Training Program & More Photo 4 Dayton Ballet Unveils New Pre-Professional Training Program & More

THE UGLY DUCKLING Ballet Comes to Beck Center For the Arts in April

Beck Center for the Arts will stage the upcoming Dance Education Production, The Ugly Duckling. Choreographed by Associate Director of Dance Education Melanie Szucs, this piece includes 65 students in the cast, ages seven to18. 

This hour-long ballet production is perfect for adults and children of all ages and is filled with colorful costumes and sets. This production is the traditional telling of The Ugly Duckling through Dance. The dancers portray farm animals (and other animals such as bees, butterflies, frogs, ladybugs, and birds) as well as two farmers. In addition, there are dancing flowers, golden leaves, and snowflakes to symbolize the changing seasons as the young swan matures and finds her place in the world. Visit our “farm” and experience this tale told through movement.

The lead of the Ugly Duckling is being danced by Lakewood High School Senior Meredith Barcelona.  She studies multiple dance disciplines at Beck Center, and plans to continue her training as a dance major in college.

Melanie Szucs says, “Ugly Duckling is a retelling of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale in dance where a little gray cygnet raised by a mother duck matures into a beautiful, graceful swan, and discovers acceptance and happiness.  The classic story reminds us not to judge others by how they look.”

This production of The Ugly Duckling will take place in the Senney Theater on Sat, April 13 at 7 p.m. and Sun, April 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at BeckCenter.org.

Beck Center is proud to also present Sensory-Friendly performances on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m., please RSVP at BeckCenter.org. For a Monday, April 15, 2024 at 10 a.m. Sensory-Friendly School Matinee, email Kelsey Heichel at KHeichel@beckcenter.org

Tickets for these performances are available for purchase now, and cost $12 for children and $14 for adults. Please call Customer Service for more details at 216-521-2540 or visit BeckCenter.org.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. For more information visit beckcenter.org, or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540.

Beck Center is grateful for the generous support of First Federal Lakewood as the 90th season Marquee Sponsor.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and community education programming.

 




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Dayton Ballet Unveils New Pre-Professional Training Program & More Photo
Dayton Ballet Unveils New Pre-Professional Training Program & More

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland is launching the Dayton Ballet Studio Company.

2
Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April Photo
Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to the Schuster Center. Catch the hilarious performance by the legendary comedian. Get all the details here.

3
Broadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan Theater Photo
Broadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan Theater

 The American Theatre Guild will present HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

4
9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week Photo
9 TO 5 Comes to Dayton This Week

9 to 5 comes to Dayton this week. Performances run January 11-14, 2024 at the Victoria Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

THE UGLY DUCKLING Ballet Comes to Beck Center For the Arts in AprilTHE UGLY DUCKLING Ballet Comes to Beck Center For the Arts in April
Big Laughs And High Seas With SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENTBig Laughs And High Seas With SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT
Jerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in AprilJerry Seinfeld to Perform at the Schuster Center in April
Broadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan TheaterBroadway Touring Production of HADESTOWN Comes to the Stranahan Theater

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
Steel Magnolias in Dayton Steel Magnolias
Preble Players (8/23-8/25)
An Actor’s Nightmare in Dayton An Actor’s Nightmare
Preble Players (3/08-3/10)
The Lion King in Dayton The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
On Your Feet in Dayton On Your Feet
Niswonger Performing Arts Center [Music Hall] (3/03-3/03)
Hadestown in Dayton Hadestown
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (3/12-3/17)
The One Act Play That Goes Wrong in Dayton The One Act Play That Goes Wrong
Preble Players (3/08-3/10)
Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) in Dayton Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Human Race Theatre Company (2/22-3/10)
Ride The Cyclone in Dayton Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Dayton Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (4/09-4/14)
The Cher Show in Dayton The Cher Show
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (2/02-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You