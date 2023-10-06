STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to Dayton This Month

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a Star Wars-themed weekend of family fun and PhilharMonster festivities as the Dayton Philharmonic presents Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Academy Award®-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film. Don your Yoda ears, lightsabers, and Mandalorian armor as you and your family enjoy “Star Wars: A New Hope” on the big screen with Neal Gittleman and the Dayton Philharmonic on October 14 and 15 at the Schuster Center. Tickets are on sale now at the Schuster Center Box Office, by calling 937-228-3630, or online at daytonperformingarts.org/starwars-tickets.

“One of the great things about the ‘Star Wars’ films is that they almost singlehandedly revived the old tradition of movies with big orchestral soundtracks,” said Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor. “John Williams’ amazing scores reminded people how important music is to the film experience and how a great orchestral film score can’t be beat. I’ve conducted quite a few films with live orchestral accompaniment over the years, but I always hoped to be able to start in on the ‘Star Wars’ cycle. And now, here we go!”

Since the release of the first “Star Wars” movie over 45 years ago, the “Star Wars” saga has had a seismic impact on cinema and culture, inspiring audiences worldwide with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

