STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to Dayton This Month

Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert debuts on October 14 and 15 at the Schuster Center.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to Dayton This Month

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a Star Wars-themed weekend of family fun and PhilharMonster festivities as the Dayton Philharmonic presents Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Academy Award®-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film. Don your Yoda ears, lightsabers, and Mandalorian armor as you and your family enjoy “Star Wars: A New Hope” on the big screen with Neal Gittleman and the Dayton Philharmonic on October 14 and 15 at the Schuster Center. Tickets are on sale now at the Schuster Center Box Office, by calling 937-228-3630, or online at daytonperformingarts.org/starwars-tickets.

“One of the great things about the ‘Star Wars’ films is that they almost singlehandedly revived the old tradition of movies with big orchestral soundtracks,” said Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor. “John Williams’ amazing scores reminded people how important music is to the film experience and how a great orchestral film score can’t be beat.  I’ve conducted quite a few films with live orchestral accompaniment over the years, but I always hoped to be able to start in on the ‘Star Wars’ cycle.  And now, here we go!”

Since the release of the first “Star Wars” movie over 45 years ago, the “Star Wars” saga has had a seismic impact on cinema and culture, inspiring audiences worldwide with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores composed by Williams. 

  

Fans can experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert event when Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert debuts on October 14 and 15 at the Schuster Center. Tickets are on sale now at the Schuster Center Box Office by calling 937-228-3630 or online at daytonperformingarts.org/starwars-tickets.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox Film Corp, Lucasfilm and Warner/Chappell Music. © All rights reserved.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
LOVE/SICK - A Collection of Darkly Funny One-Act Plays to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre Photo
LOVE/SICK - A Collection of Darkly Funny One-Act Plays to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

Sinclair Theatre will present LOVE/SICK, Oct. 6-14 in Sinclair's Black Box Theatre on the fourth floor of Building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus.

2
Dayton Philharmonic to Present Jeans n Classics: Music of Queen at the Schuster Center Photo
Dayton Philharmonic to Present Jeans 'n Classics: Music of Queen at the Schuster Center

Join the Dayton Philharmonic and world-class rock musicians as they pay homage to Queen and Freddie Mercury. Don't miss this unforgettable tribute to one of rock's greatest bands at the Schuster Center. Purchase tickets now!

3
Single Tickets to Four Shows in the 23-24 Broadway in Toledo Series Available This Week Photo
Single Tickets to Four Shows in the 23-24 Broadway in Toledo Series Available This Week

The American Theatre Guild is has announced that single tickets to four shows in the  23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

4
Beck Center For The Arts Reveals 75th Anniversary with its 2023-2024 Youth Theater Season Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Reveals 75th Anniversary with its 2023-2024 Youth Theater Season

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the 75th Youth Theater Season for 2023-2024. Learn more about the full lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Video
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love/Sick
Sinclair College Theatre (10/06-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods Jr.
Town Hall Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You