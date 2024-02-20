RIDE THE CYCLONE Premieres at Sinclair Next Month

Get ready to Ride The Cyclone at Sinclair from March 15-23 in Blair Hall Theatre! "Cyclone" is a new musical by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell that has become a viral TikTok sensation! It's the hilarious and outlandish story of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life. A funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

Directed by Chris Harmon with musical direction by Charles Larkowski, and choreography by Jennifer Sydor, the cast includes: Henry Ballard, Faeryn Bass, Josiah Callinan, Courtney Collinsworth, Dominick Griffin, Valentine Rangel, and Athena Shurtleff.

All seats are reserved and cost $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors (plus ticketing fee). Tickets are available online at: www.sinclair.edu/tickets. Evening performances are at 7 p.m. with one matinee on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

ASL interpreted performances on Sunday and Thursday, March 17 & 21. Join us for Tuesday Student Madness on March 19 when all student tickets cost only $10!

Ride the Cyclone contains adult and "teen age" humor, including references to sex, drugs, and violence. Please refer to house policies when ordering tickets on the website.

Photo Credit: Illustrations by Patti Celek