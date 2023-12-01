REINDEER SESSIONS Comes to The Human Race Theatre Company

Reindeer Sessions will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 13 – 23, 2023. 

By: Dec. 01, 2023

The Human Race Theatre Company’s tradition of alternative December entertainment gets a new addition with the world premiere of Eric Ulloa’s Reindeer Sessions. 

After a fight that left history’s most famous reindeer with a broken red nose, Blitzen finds himself assigned to anger management therapy with Dr. Arbor. Until now, Blitzen has been a model employee at Kringle Enterprises, so it’s up to Dr. Arbor to get to the bottom of his frustration.  

“Eric has created a funny, imaginative twist on a story that many people know and love,” comments Emily N. Wells, The Human Race Theatre Company’s Artistic Director. “This story packs an emotional punch that is so satisfying in a holiday show and provides a few delightful surprises along the way.” 

Igor Goldin (A Christmas Story, 26 Pebbles), a frequent collaborator of Ulloa’s, returns to Dayton after directing the recent Carnegie Hall concert of Austen’s Pride. The cast features Yellow Springs, Ohio resident Teri Clark Linden (A Christmas Story) as Dr. Arbor and Dayton native Rico Romalus Parker (Barbecue) as Blitzen. 

Joining Goldin on the production team are: Jeff Heater, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Ameera Ansari, Costume Design; Brando Triantafallou, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager.   

Reindeer Sessions will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 13 – 23, 2023.

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all with two ticket initiatives sponsored by Morris Furniture Company: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance. 

Special Nights at The Loft:   

Parent’s Day Out

Saturday, December 16 & 23, 2 pm – Kids Separate Activities (5-12yo) 

The Human Race expresses gratitude for the public and private support which makes these productions possible:  Loft Season Sponsor: Jack W. and Sally D. Eichelberger Foundation; Production Sponsor: Matthew J. Scarr, CPA LLC; Sustainability sponsors:  Anne F. Johnson, Steve and Lou Mason, and Morris Furniture Company;  Additional Season support:  Emma R. Catterton Trust, Funds at The Dayton Foundation, Virginia F. Kettering Foundation, The Toulmin Fund, The Shubert Foundation;  Organizational support:  Culture Works, Montgomery County, Ohio Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant. Media Sponsor: WDPR Discover Classical, WYSO, Key Ads. Pay What You Can Sponsor: Enterprise Holdings Foundation. Parent’s Day Out: Rabbit Hole Books/Dayton Book Fair 


Recommended For You