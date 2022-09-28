Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quaker Galleries Will Have a Closing Party Next Month

Quaker Galleries' art exhibits close to the public Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Quaker Square is best known in Akron as a historic oat factory turned luxury hotel which by the late 1970s had over 40 businesses bustling throughout its halls. For over a decade Quaker Square has remained mostly empty with a few businesses and college students being seen in the building from time to time. This summer Akron arts organization Curated Storefront teamed up with FRONT International: Cleveland's Contemporary Art Triennial, to activate some of the former shops and restaurants into a series of four art galleries titled Quaker Galleries.

Since the kick-off party in May 2022 and official opening of Quaker Galleries in July 2022, Quaker Square has seen hundreds of visitors, bringing life back to this nostalgic complex that makes up a huge portion of Akron's history and downtown footprint.

Quaker Galleries' art exhibits close to the public Sunday, October 2, 2022 but a final farewell "pARTy with a Purpose: Creating Community through the Arts" will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5pm to 9pm. The party is being hosted by Curated Storefront and North Hill Community Development Corporation (NHCDC) to encourage communities across greater Akron to come together to celebrate Akron's history, its communities, and its artists.

NHCDC will be providing small plate food pairings created by culinary art entrepreneurs as part of their North Hill pop-up restaurant NOHI. Crafted cocktails are being created by one of Akron's own mixologist legends, Aaron Sparks of Mixology 21. Musical performances will be provided at various times throughout the evening from musicians, including saxophonist Justin Tibbs, accompanying DJs.

Tickets are $15 and being sold through Eventbrite and more information about the event can be found on Curated Storefront's website www.curatedstorefront.org/quakergalleries or through contacting Liz Gage at liz@curatedstorefront.org.


