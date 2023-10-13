Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

The production is opening on October 20 and continuing through November 4.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3 Photo 2 THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes To the Schuster Center, March 3
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs' Photo 3 Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs'
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL Photo 4 Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Over 30 years ago, Writer/Director/Actors Michael Bouson and Joe Correll sat down and wrote a Broadway Musical with the legendary Award-Winning Musical Genius Jamey Green and Grand Ole Opry Performer Kathy Shepard. They say 'write what you know' and since the quartet were all living and performing in Nashville at the time, they wrote "Dusty's Dixie Dancehall - the Nashville Musical!"

The show opened to critical acclaim and enjoyed a Six Week Run at The Avante Garage Dinner Theatre in Downtown Nashville and a Dynamic Award-Winning Writing Team and lifelong friendship was forged yielding over 15 full length productions, as well as a handful of individual songs including "December Love" featuring Shepard and Bouson which enjoyed regular airplay on Nashville Radio Stations and "Home Again" for the ABC Television Show "Vacation Creation."

The foursome continued to work on Dusty's over the years resulting in a total revamp of the script and the fine tuning of all of the music with the hopes of landing a major Regional Production before attempting to get their show to potential Broadway Producers. The next stop on this decades long journey is a full professional production of the show at The Ohio Theatre Lima opening on October 20 and continuing through November 4.

This Professional Production features some of the Best Talent in the region as well as first time Actress Marva Fisher, who is a breakout star! You do NOT want to miss this very special opportunity to see this Hilarious Musical Comedy before the rest of the world! Bouson and Correll will be directing with Musical Direction by Laura Wells-Parent and Choreography by Danielle Denison. Starring in the show are Michael Bouson, Debbie Briggs, Joe Correll, Marva Fisher, Dan Gutman, Kristin Lee and Stacy Rife.

Performance dates for Dusty's Dixie Dancehall are: Fri 10/20, Sat 10/21, Fri 10/27, Sat 10/28 at 8:00 PM, Sun 10/29 at 2:00 PM, and Thur 11/2, Fri 11/3, Sat 11/4 at 8:00 PM. For more information and to buy tickets please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269875®id=87&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ohiotheatrelima.com%2Fdustys-dixie-dancehall?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 West North Street in Downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places. Opening in 1927 as a movie palace and vaudeville theatre before being converted into a nightclub in 1978. Although nearly one half of the Theatre has been fully renovated, the remainder of the space is still undergoing a major renovation correcting years of damage caused by a leaking roof and returning the theatre to a more traditional look as it might have appeared in the roaring 20's!




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Midnight Sky Releases Latest Single, Long Way Back To Town Photo
Midnight Sky Releases Latest Single, 'Long Way Back To Town'

Acclaimed songwriter and musician Tim Tye, and his project, Midnight Sky, are back with a new single to follow-up the Top 10 UK iTunes Country hit, 'Last Hope for the Modern World.' 'Long Way Back to Town' is the latest release from their critically-acclaimed 3rd album, 'Last Hope for the Modern World.'

2
Richard Lynch Releases New Single High Above The Midnight Sky Photo
Richard Lynch Releases New Single 'High Above The Midnight Sky'

Richard Lynch has released a new single 'High Above the Midnight Sky,' a tribute to the hope and joy found in the heavenly paradise above.

3
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single The Catacombs Photo
Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'The Catacombs'

Ludlow Creek has released a haunting new single, 'The Catacombs.' Captivating listeners with eerie lyrics and haunting melodies, this collaboration with award-winning lyricist Ray Monell explores the underground cemetery of The Catacombs of Paris. Get all the details here!

4
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIES DANCE HALL Photo
Ohio Theatre Lima Will Premiere New Musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL

Ohio Theatre Lima will premiere new musical DUSTY DIXIE'S DANCE HALL. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical Video
Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More Video
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
Dusty's Dixie Dancehall and Destiny Lounge in Dayton Dusty's Dixie Dancehall and Destiny Lounge
The Ohio Theatre Lima (10/20-11/04)Tracker
Stuck At Home in Dayton Stuck At Home
Brookville Community Theatre (11/09-11/19)Tracker
'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone in Dayton 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
Ride The Cyclone in Dayton Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
The Lion King in Dayton The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
GYPSY in Dayton GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You