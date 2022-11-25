Ohio Theatre Lima Announces First Show, SEASONED GREETINGS

Ohio Theatre Lima has announced its first show, Seasoned Greetings!

Act One: "A Very Glitzy Lovejoy Christmas"

This hilarious send up of tacky night club acts features the Lovejoy Family who have been in show business much longer than they should have been. Lyle Lovejoy is the hapless, washed up patriarch who along with his equally has-been wife Linda, their disinterested, handsome son Luke, and they're gorgeous but insignificant adopted daughter Debbie are here to entertain the handful of folks stuck in The Pilot's Lounge at the Allen County Regional Airport. All these miserable folks want is to get on their private planes and hurry home for Christmas but they (our audience) is stuck laughing and clapping all the way to the New Year!

Lyle Lovejoy is played by Michael John Bouson

Linda Lovejoy is played by Kristin K. Lee

Luke Lovejoy is played by Zach Welly

Debbie is played by Rosebelle Easthom

Mrs. "Maggie" Magpie - The Lovejoy's long-suffering accompanist and Linda's older sister is played by Dee Fisher

Pilot Pete - Night Manager at the Airport

Act Two: "A Tennessee Christmas"

Part One:

Setting - The Multi-Purpose Room at Tullahoma Elementary School

Steve, a Second Grade Teacher at a backwoods Tennessee Grammar School and amateur puppeteer presents his Second Grade Class in their Annual Christmas Pageant. He may or may not have something going on with Mrs. Magpie who has relocated from Lima to Tennessee hoping to make it big in Nashville. As the children leave the stage through the audience Steve performs a very disturbing rendition of the Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer story.

Part Two:

Setting - Dusty's Dixie Dancehall & Destiny Lounge in Nashville, TN

The "kids" are all grown up now and are enjoying a holiday reunion at a Nashville Dive Bar where they reminisce over the good times and sing all of the Country Themed Christmas Songs they performed in High School how Choir. This funny and heartwarming section is sure to have something for everyone and who knows, there just might be a Christmas Miracle!

7 Year old Michael Bob/All Grown up Michael is played by Michael John Bouson

7 Year old Kristin Sue/All Grown up Kristin is played by Kristin K. Lee

7 Year old Zachy Bob/All Grown up Zach is played by Zach Welly

7 Year old Rosey Sue/All Grown up Rosebelle is played by Rosebelle Easthom

Mrs. "Maggie" Magpie s played by Dee Fisher

Mr. Sycamore aka "Steve"/Santa is played by Joe Correll

Performances are Friday, December 9th, Saturday, December 10th, Friday, December 16th, Saturday, December 17th. In the event of an advanced sell-out, additional performances will be added Thursday, December 22nd and Friday December 23rd. Tickets are $45/$50 for a Delicious Holiday Buffet Dinner and the Show and are available at www.ohiotheatrelima.com