Midland Theatre Hosts Fundraiser, THE SHOW MUST GO ON!

The fundraiser takes place November 5, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Oct. 19, 2020  
The Midland Theatre will host a fundraiser, The Show Must Go On! to help with financial challenges faced during the pandemic.

Tickets are $100, and can be purchased by calling 740.345.5483, Monday through Friday between 9:00am - 1:00pm. Due to the unique spacing of seats for the event, tickets are only available through the Box Office.

The theatre has taken steps to ensure patrons' safety for this exciting evening featuring a performance by the extraordinarily talented Peter Larson, an update on the arts in Licking County, and a live auction featuring a Garage/Driveway Happy Hour with Gary and Julie Baker, Columbus Crew tickets, Bicycle Tour with Jenny Morehead, 1922 Dinner and a Show, Midland Theatre Concert tickets and more!

Learn more at http://www.midlandtheatre.org/tsmgo.html.


