Ludlow Creek Releases New Single 'Mercy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Americana/Roots Rock band, Ludlow Creek, unveils their latest single, "Mercy". The single was released on Friday, March 8th, 2024.

"Mercy" speaks to people chasing after a relationship that's bad or watching someone else headed for trouble. Allen Seals and Dave Benson teamed up on lyrics that resonate with the experience of getting caught and blinded by unrequited love and unresolved emotions. "Mercy" is a story about chemistry igniting a pursuit, rejection, and going back for more. "Good sense goes to hell when something holy is for sale..."

Though "Nobody ever sees it comin'..." Ludlow Creek rousingly moves the listener through the twists and turns of the journey to relationship hell and back. "Lord have mercy - I've seen what Mercy can do".

Ludlow Creek is no stranger to success. Their earlier single, "Stoney Lonesome Road," reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart, and their Christmas single, "This Baby Boy," reached #1 on the UK iTunes charts. With over 500K Spotify streams, the band has already won awards at the 2022 and 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association Awards.

"Mercy" is the third single off of Ludlow Creek's upcoming new album set to be released at the end of March, 2024, and is a foreshadowing of what Ludlow Creek has in store for fans - "Mercy" is now available for listeners on all major streaming platforms.

For more information on Ludlow Creek, visit them on Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, and at LudlowCreek.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.