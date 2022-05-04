Lincoln Launches New Summer Patio Jazz Series Wine Down Wednesdays

The Lincoln Theatre invites central Ohio to enjoy sultry summer evenings on its newly renovated rooftop patio with live jazz performances from some of Columbus' hottest talent, sumptuous hors d'oeuvres, and a specially curated wine selection or specialty cocktail.

Doors open at 5:30pm. Performances begin at 6pm and include:

Wednesday, May 11 - Bobby Floyd Trio

2020 Grammy Award nominee Bobby Floyd performs on his classic Hammond B3 organ with Derek DiCenzo on guitar and bass and Reggie Jackson on drums, creating the perfect mix to provide an unparalleled evening of live jazz.

Wednesday, June 15 - Mark Hampton Quartet

Reemerging at the top of his game, jazz bassist Mark Hampton's grooves are organically earthy, telling a story and giving jazz a conscience.

Wednesday, July 13 - Robert Mason Trio

Jazz educator and musician Robert Mason performs with his personal trio, featuring a blend of jazz and soulful sounds that mindfully infuse traditional and modern elements of jazz.

Wednesday, August 10 - Midwest Modern Jazz Quartet

One of central Ohio's newest contemporary music quartets, these four musicians have come together after touring the globe in their individual careers to form one of jazz's most musically diverse, contemporary organizations.

Wednesday, September 14 - Aaron White Quartet

From The Isley Brothers and Stevie Wonder to Frank Ocean and BJ the Chicago Kid, the Aaron White Quartet performs their own fresh renditions of popular R&B and soul.

Individual tickets to Wine Down Wednesdays at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) are $27. Five- and four-show subscriptions are also available.

Both individual tickets and subscriptions can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors to the Lincoln lobby.