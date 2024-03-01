HAMILTON, SIX, and More Set For Dayton Live 2024-2025 Broadway Season

Dayton Live has revealed the lineup for the Broadway in Dayton 2024-2025 Season!

“We are delighted to present six unforgettable productions in our upcoming Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2024-2025 Season, three of which are brand new to Dayton,” says Kailey Yeakley, Dayton Live Manger-Social Media & Public Relations. “We can't wait for our audiences to experience this season that celebrates iconic Royals, Rock Stars & Rebels.”

HAMILTON (October 1-13, 2024)

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Orama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (November 26-December 1, 2024)

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon.

With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

SIX (January 14-19, 2025)

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration or 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!”

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

CHICAGO (February 4-9, 2025)

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses - vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart - become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're'! just getting started.

PETER PAN (February 26-March 2, 2025)

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget.

This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I'm Flying," "I Gotta Crow; "I Won't Grow Up" and "Neverland." PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

MJ THE MUSICAL (June 24-29, 2025)

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Dayton as MJ, the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.

Created by Tony Award winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound or the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.