Crescent Players to Present HELLO, DOLLY! at James F. Dicke Auditorium in February

Crescent Players will present the beloved musical "Hello, Dolly!" at the James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen, Ohio. The show will run from February 23rd to February 26th.

"Hello, Dolly!" tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who sets her sights on the wealthy and eligible Horace Vandergelder. The show features memorable songs such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" and "Before the Parade Passes By."

The show will be performed by a talented cast of local actors. Dolly Levi will be portrayed by Abby Brigadoi and Horace Vendergelder by Andy Bundy. Supporting roles will be played by Ethan Otting as Cornelius Hackl, Gavyn Sanchez as Barnaby Tucker, Rachel Werling as Irene Molloy, Madelyn Homan as Minnie Fay, Dominic Otting as Ambrose Kemper, Hope Philipps as Ermengarde, and Rachel Meiring as Ernestina.

The Ensemble consists of Jersey Poff, Kamryn Stephens, Macy Fullenkamp, Will Hemmelgarn, Judith Coil, Sophie Werling, Grace Philipps, and Izzy Kies. The show is choreographed by Julia Riethman.

"We are thrilled to bring this classic musical to the James F. Dicke Auditorium," said Director Andy Bundy. "The cast and crew have been working hard to put together an amazing show and we can't wait for audiences to see it. We originally were going to perform this show back in April of 2020, but we were unable to due to the shutdown. This is our first major production since the pandemic, so we're ecstatic to be performing once again."

"This is a show that appeals to audiences of all ages," continues Bundy, "We are excited for the community to come out and enjoy a night of great music and entertainment."

Tickets for "Hello, Dolly!" go on sale February 1st and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220699®id=87&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Four.show%2Fcrescent-players%2Fhellodolly22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets will be $2 more at the door. Don't miss your chance to see this beloved musical brought to life on stage.

For more information about Crescent Players or the production of "Hello, Dolly!" please visit our website at https://crescentplayers.com/