Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Crescent Players to Present HELLO, DOLLY! at James F. Dicke Auditorium in February

"Hello, Dolly!" tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who sets her sights on the wealthy and eligible Horace Vandergelder.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Crescent Players to Present HELLO, DOLLY! at James F. Dicke Auditorium in February

Crescent Players will present the beloved musical "Hello, Dolly!" at the James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen, Ohio. The show will run from February 23rd to February 26th.

"Hello, Dolly!" tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who sets her sights on the wealthy and eligible Horace Vandergelder. The show features memorable songs such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" and "Before the Parade Passes By."

The show will be performed by a talented cast of local actors. Dolly Levi will be portrayed by Abby Brigadoi and Horace Vendergelder by Andy Bundy. Supporting roles will be played by Ethan Otting as Cornelius Hackl, Gavyn Sanchez as Barnaby Tucker, Rachel Werling as Irene Molloy, Madelyn Homan as Minnie Fay, Dominic Otting as Ambrose Kemper, Hope Philipps as Ermengarde, and Rachel Meiring as Ernestina.

The Ensemble consists of Jersey Poff, Kamryn Stephens, Macy Fullenkamp, Will Hemmelgarn, Judith Coil, Sophie Werling, Grace Philipps, and Izzy Kies. The show is choreographed by Julia Riethman.

"We are thrilled to bring this classic musical to the James F. Dicke Auditorium," said Director Andy Bundy. "The cast and crew have been working hard to put together an amazing show and we can't wait for audiences to see it. We originally were going to perform this show back in April of 2020, but we were unable to due to the shutdown. This is our first major production since the pandemic, so we're ecstatic to be performing once again."

"This is a show that appeals to audiences of all ages," continues Bundy, "We are excited for the community to come out and enjoy a night of great music and entertainment."

Tickets for "Hello, Dolly!" go on sale February 1st and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220699®id=87&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Four.show%2Fcrescent-players%2Fhellodolly22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets will be $2 more at the door. Don't miss your chance to see this beloved musical brought to life on stage.
For more information about Crescent Players or the production of "Hello, Dolly!" please visit our website at https://crescentplayers.com/




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Dayton Arts Organization Hires Interim Executive Director Photo
Dayton Arts Organization Hires Interim Executive Director
The Board of Directors for Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) has hired an Interim Executive Director.  DCDC welcomes (back) Phyllis Brzozoska for this position.
Single Tickets For the Toledo Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Go on Sale January 16 Photo
Single Tickets For the Toledo Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Go on Sale January 16
Single tickets for the Toledo premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage for eight performances June 13–18, 2023.
DPAA Announces Medical Leave For Artistic Director Neal Gittleman Photo
DPAA Announces Medical Leave For Artistic Director Neal Gittleman
The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced that Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is on medical leave to recuperate from a surgical procedure. Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds will conduct the orchestra throughout Gittleman's recovery. Gittleman is expected to return to the podium in early spring. 

More Hot Stories For You


Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's SuperPops Series Continues with An Evening Of SondheimDayton Performing Arts Alliance's SuperPops Series Continues with An Evening Of Sondheim
January 13, 2023

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents An Evening of Sondheim as part of the SuperPops Series Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, at 7:30 pm in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. Students from Wright State University's School of Fine and Performing Arts join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Conductor Patrick Reynolds to perform popular songs by music theatre legend Stephen Sondheim.
Dayton Arts Organization Hires Interim Executive DirectorDayton Arts Organization Hires Interim Executive Director
January 13, 2023

The Board of Directors for Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) has hired an Interim Executive Director.  DCDC welcomes (back) Phyllis Brzozoska for this position.
Single Tickets For the Toledo Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Go on Sale January 16Single Tickets For the Toledo Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Go on Sale January 16
January 10, 2023

Single tickets for the Toledo premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage for eight performances June 13–18, 2023.
DPAA Announces Medical Leave For Artistic Director Neal GittlemanDPAA Announces Medical Leave For Artistic Director Neal Gittleman
January 6, 2023

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced that Neal Gittleman, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is on medical leave to recuperate from a surgical procedure. Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds will conduct the orchestra throughout Gittleman's recovery. Gittleman is expected to return to the podium in early spring. 
Powell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series Continues in 2023 With JANUARY JUBILEEPowell's THIRD FRIDAYS Series Continues in 2023 With JANUARY JUBILEE
December 29, 2022

Kickoff 2023 in style with the City of Powell's first Third Friday event of the year, January Jubilee, at Village Green Park on Friday, January 20. This free event will offer ice sculpting demonstrations and a bonfire. The Columbus Coffee Co. will be on site with coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate for purchase.
share