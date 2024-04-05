Cast and Creative Team Set for PEERLESS at The Human Race Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What would you do to get into your dream college? For twins M and L, the answer is...anything. Peerless by Jiehae Park tackles that question when it bursts onstage later this month at The Human Race Theatre Company. In this Macbeth-inspired satire, twins M and L's dark and hilarious quest for college admission becomes a cut-throat exploration of ambition and high school drama.

“With shades of cult classics like Heathers, The Breakfast Club, and Cruel Intentions, Park’s incisive wit pokes at the achievement and over-achievements expected of teens today,” comments Emily N. Wells, The Human Race Theatre Company’s Artistic Director. “In addition, we are thrilled to be showcasing some of the fantastic talent emerging out of our SW Ohio training programs.”

Resident Artist and Artistic Director of Wright State University’s theatre program Marya Spring Cordes directs. The cast features current Cincinnati College of Music students Dinithi Fernando and Palini Sunkara as the twins, recent Wright State alum Matthew Shanahan (D and D’s Brother) and Sydney Freihofer (Dirty Girl/Preppy Girl), and University of Cincinnati grad Dominique Owen as BF.

Joining Cordes on the production team are: Ray Zupp, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Maria F. Ortiz, Costume Design; James Dunlap, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Alan Kim, Assistant Director; Mark Tynan, Production Stage Manager.

peerless will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, April 25 – May 12, 2024. Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org For press ticket requests, please contact Tiffany Countryman, Engagement and Learning Coordinator at tiffany@humanracetheatre.org

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all with two ticket initiatives sponsored by Morris Furniture Company: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

Special Nights at The Loft:

Pay What You CAN Wednesday April 24, 8 pm – admission by non-perishable food donation for The Foodbank

OR a cash donation to benefit DECA’s Senior Sendoff Bundles

Inside Track Thursday, April 25, 8pm – Pre-show Discussion at 7:15pm

Post Show Discussion Sunday, April 28, 2pm – Shakespeare and Adaptation

Industry Night/ Sawbuck Sunday, April 28, 7 pm – $10 tickets available at 5:30pm

While We’re On The Subject Sunday, May 5, 2 pm – Post-Show Discussion with the cast

Parent’s Day Out Saturday, May 11, 2 pm – Kids Separate Activities (5-12yo)

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.