Big Laughs And High Seas With SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT

To shake off the winter doldrums, join The Human Race Theatre Company in a comedic adventure on the high seas with Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Donald Margulies' frothy 2008 play Shipwrecked! An Entertainment – The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougement (As Told by Himself).

Inspired by a true story, Shipwrecked! sets sail on a tongue-in-cheek, round-the-world adventure. Louis de Rougemont weaves an awe-inspiring, sometimes unbelievable tale, as he takes you through his mesmerizing journey of survival, bravery, and fame. It's not just a story; it's a theatrical spectacle that promises laughter, thrills, and a touch of magic.

“This family friendly tall tale explores the ideas of theatrical creativity and imagination and how we can be in a London lecture hall in one moment, and riding a sea turtle through the waves in the next,” says Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. “While on the surface, Margulies shares a whimsical comedy that is magical and delightful; but when you begin to dig deeper, Shipwrecked tests how far we are willing to go for fame and fortune.”

Greg Hellems directs resident artists Bruce Cromer (I Am My Own Wife, The 39 Steps) as Louis, Andrew Ian Adams (Deadline, Airness), and newcomer Shonita Joshi in her debut at The Human Race Theatre Company, most recently seen in Cincinnati as Belle in Cincinnati Playhouse in the Parks' A Christmas Carol. Joshi and Adams play an entire company of roles as Player One and Two.

Rounding out the production team are: D. Tristan Cupp, Scenic Design; John Rensel, Lighting Design; Molly Walz, Costume Design; John Gromada, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Carolyn Fast, Production Stage Manager.

Shipwrecked! An Entertainment will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, February 22 – March 10, 2024. Tickets are on sale at Click Here or through the Dayton Live box office at 937-228-3630.

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its commitment to high quality theatre with access points for all through ticket initiatives sponsored by Morris Furniture Company: two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.