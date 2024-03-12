Beck Center for the Arts Will Host Youth Theater 75th Anniversary Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts’ Youth Theater 75th Anniversary Fundraiser, themed, “There’s No Place Like Beck Center” will look back at Beck Center’s Youth Theater program, the longest running program of its kind in the United States. An evening of fun and entertainment is sure to be had by all ages, as well as a celebration of the critical impact of the arts on young people’s lives in the past 75 years as the institution looks to the future. This fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, starting at 7:30 p.m., at Beck Center’s Lakewood campus.

Beck Center President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says of this 75th anniversary celebration fundraiser, “Generations have come through our doors since 1949 when Virginia Woodworth, Dorothy Sanders, and Jan Egert formalized the Children’s Theater program. They were dedicated to helping children become comfortable with the spoken word. As Jan Egert said, ‘It has to begin in their childhood. You have to become comfortable with the spoken word or as adults we are not able to describe how we feel or what we think. There is a lot of creativity in children that has to be brought out.’”

Tickets are available at $55 for a benefit concert performance in the Senney Theater at 7:30 pm, featuring Beck Center’s Youth Theater students and alumni performing selections from The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and more. Angel Ticket holders at the $100 level will receive an invitation for a pre-show reception starting at 6:00 p.m. in one of the grandest features of Beck Center’s renovation project - the newly created Studio 201.Proceeds of this event will advance Beck Center’s mission to provide arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and community programs to people of all ages, skills, and abilities.

The May 15 fundraiser tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, March 11, 2024 for $100 at https://beckcenter.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/16781. And for $55 at https://beckcenter.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/16782. Visit beckcenter.org or call 216-424-7638.

Additional sponsor opportunities are available which provide online and print recognition. Proceeds support arts education programming at Beck Center. Contact Kristen Levy, Director of Development at klevy@beckcenter.org for sponsor information before May 8, 2024 in order to take best advantage of online and print recognition. Beck Center is grateful for the support of Lakewood Catholic Academy, Roundstone Insurance, and The O’Brien Family.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.