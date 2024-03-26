Beck Center for the Arts Will Host Third Annual Diversity Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts has announced Diversity Celebration 2024, full of powerful and vibrant arts programming for all members of the community. Performers highlight the talents and skills of many local artists.

President & CEO Cindy Einhouse says: “Come join us once again as we celebrate diversity with programming that is inclusive and accessible for all ages and abilities. There is something for anyone and everyone here at Beck Center for the Arts."

Kicking off the celebration on April 1, 2024 is Beck Center’s involvement in the YWCA’s Racial Justice Challenge. The YWCA returns for its 6th year to provide participants with 21 days of curated content, including articles, videos, activities, and podcasts, with a focus on Bodily Autonomy, Financial Empowerment, Gun Violence, and Transportation. The content is easily accessible through the challenge website or app and allows participants to progress through the program at their own pace. By joining in the challenge, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the interconnected nature of social Injustices and the importance of collective action in addressing them and be empowered to:

Build new positive habits that can effect change in themselves, workplaces, and communities.

Engage in meaningful conversations about racism and social justice.

Learn concrete strategies for taking action to create a more equitable society.

The Mission of the YWCA is to eliminate racism and empower women, they believe that education and advocacy are critical steps to achieve this. If you are ready to join the mission, CLICK HERE to register for the YWCA Racial Justice Challenge.

The Racial Justice YWCA Challenge is April 1-29; online; Click Here to Register for through the YWCA. Beck Center discussion groups are April 5, 12, 19, 26 from 12:00-1:00 PM via Zoom

Click here to register for the Beck Center Discussion of the YWCA

August Wilson’s Jitney, is directed by local award-winning talent, Jimmie Woody, running April 5 to May 5, in the Studio Theater.

Razzle Dazzle Cover to Cover, Everything Old is New Again, will be performed April 26 to April 28, 2024 in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building on the Oatey Recital Hall Stage. The cast consists of adults with disabilities, and community volunteers, many of whom have been part of numerous Razzle Dazzle productions. Many hours of rehearsal come together in these adapted arts musical theater production that culminates in performances for the public at Beck Center’s Lakewood campus. Dozens of performers will take the stage to razzle and dazzle you – filling the room with joy and entertainment from beginning to end! Razzle Dazzle is a theatrical production with music, and choreography. Show times on Friday April 26, 2024 is 7:30 pm, and Saturday April 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and April 28, 2024 is at 2:30 p.m. Ticket maximum is four (4) per household, please. Group homes should contact Kelsey Heichel mailto:mkheichel@beckcenter.org to purchase their block of tickets. Tickets for each performance will be General Admission. Tickets to the production can be found atbeckcenter.org. Beck Center thanks sponsors The O’Brien Family, Community West Foundation, and Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Super Saturday @ Beck Center will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Beck Center invites young families to join in on the fun, creativity, and excitement at Beck Center as they explore music, dance, theater, and the visual arts at this free experience for children ages 1 to 8 years. Beck Center collaborates with community partners to bring the arts alive. Please RSVP for your free “ticket” today.

Razzle Dazzle: The Exhibition. This annual exhibition will feature the works of participants in the Beck Center Arts Creative Arts Therapy (CAT) and Adapted Art programs. Individuals featured will be from various programs across the region and here at Beck Center. These works are on display in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) buildingApril 15 to June 15, 2024.

Expressive Fingerpainting with R.E.D. Get in touch with the expressive, tactile, and satisfying experience of fingerpainting- at any age! Local artist Regina Dorfmeyer inspires us with her unique approach to painting. During this one-day workshop, Regina will share her artwork, including expressive portraiture and floral painting. Students will create highly-textured acrylic paintings in vivid, rich colors. Our fingertips will be our paintbrushes at BeckCenter.org! The studio will be filled with flowers to paint, or you can bring a personal photo as your subject matter. All materials provided. Bring your creativity and join us for a unique, hands-on, expressive painting experience! Regina E. Dorfmeyer is a 68-year-old self-taught artist. She is a visually impaired finger painter, wife and mother from Cleveland, Ohio. Regina discovered art later in life, ironically after her sight began to deteriorate. She was born highly myopic, and by the age of thirty-three she was completely blind in her right eye and developed degenerative myopia in her left. Regina is a prolific painter, creating vibrant, textural, impressionistic finger paintings. She is represented by Arts Possible Ohio, a nonprofit organization supporting artists with disabilities.Currently, Regina's oil painting Hey Sparky! is on tour with their traveling exhibition: Art Expressions. She is an exhibiting artist at Cleveland's Deep Roots Experience, and a Beck Center featured artist at the annual Lakewood Arts Festival. Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1:00-2:30 p.m., Main Building of Beck Center for the Arts for ages 12 and up. Painting by R.E.D.

