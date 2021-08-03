BWW Previews: LOOPED at Human Race Theatre

The Human Race Theatre Company continues its 35th year with a look at one of Hollywood's most famous-and infamous--actresses, Tallulah Bankhead. LOOPED, the biting comedy by Matthew Lombardo, takes a much-rumored event and imagines what might have actually happened, knowing Bankhead's outrageous personality, searing wit and ability to deliver a one-liner that takes no prisoners. LOOPED will bring our audiences back to live theatre in the Loft, August 5-22, 2021.

"This production would have been the finale to our Women of Influence season" states Human Race Artistic Director and Founding Member, Kevin Moore. "But it may excel even better as our return to the live theatre experience that our audience has been craving. This is a tale of old Hollywood, where the other side of the silver screen doesn't always shine so bright. But legends somehow always survive, and this play certainly reveals some of what made Tallulah legendary."

Set in a Hollywood recording studio in the summer of 1965, Tallulah has been summoned to re-record--or loop-- a single line from her final film, Die! Die! My Darling! Sounds simple. But she arrives late, and inebriated. And then the fun begins. Her over-the-top behavior is too much for the young film editor who is thrown for a loop, much to our amusement. But when things turn serious, everyone gets more than they expected.

Director Kevin Moore has assembled a powerful cast. Marcy McGuigan, who last appeared in the Human Race production of Lombardi takes on the role of Tallulah Bankhead. Jaryl Draper returns to play the role of the beleaguered film editor, Danny Miller. And Resident Artist Scott Stoney plays the unseen role of Steve, the sound engineer. Our Production Stage Manager is Jacquelyn Duncan; Costume Design by Cat Schmeal-Swope; Scenic Design by Eric Moore; Lighting Design by John Rensel; Sound Design by Jay Brunner.



LOOPED will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, August 5-22, 2021. Tickets are on sale at the Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org Currently, masks are not required, but we will continue to follow the science and mandates as set forth by the CDC, State of Ohio, Montgomery County and Actors' Equity Association.

LOOPED art provided by The Human Race Theatre Company