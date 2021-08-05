BWW Feature: Dayton Live Tickets on Sale

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Secondary ticketing outlets target those looking for Hamilton tickets.

Aug. 5, 2021  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Sue Stevens 937-671-1963 sue.stevens@daytonlive.org

DAYTON LIVE PUTS MANY SHOWS ON SALE;

SECONDARY TICKETING OUTLETS TARGET THOSE LOOKING FOR HAMILTON TICKETS

(Dayton, OH) - August 4, 2021 - Single tickets for a majority of Dayton Live's 2021-2022 presentations go on sale to the general public Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12 noon. Tickets will be available online at DaytonLive.org as well as in person at Dayton Live's Schuster Center Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, and by phone at 937-228-3630.

The only way to purchase legitimate tickets at a legitimate price for any performance in the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, PNC Arts Annex, or The Loft Theatre is through Dayton Live. While the Dayton Live Ticket Office is open this Saturday at noon for the on sale, the Ticket Office is regularly open by phone at 937-228-3630, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and is always online at daytonlive.org. Patrons may also purchase in person at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Box Office.

Single Tickets are available for all Dayton Live presentations with the exception of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE series. Tickets for these presentations will go on sale to the general public later in the 2021-2022 Season.

Premier Health Broadway In Dayton

CATS

November 23-28, 2021 - Schuster Center - ALREADY ON SALE

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

March 8-13, 2022 - Schuster Center

COME FROM AWAY

April 6-10, 2022 - Schuster Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

June 21-26, 2022 - Schuster Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

August 2-7, 2022 - Schuster Center

Projects Unlimited Star Attractions

AN EVENING WITH C.S. LEWIS

September 26, 2021 - Victoria Theatre - ALREADY ON SALE

STOMP

October 15-17, 2021 - Victoria Theatre

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

October 27, 2021 - Schuster Center

THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY

November 9, 2021 - Victoria Theatre

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

December 20-26, 2021 - Victoria Theatre

DRUM TAO

March 10, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS

March 23, 2022 - Schuster Center - ALREADY ON SALE

BLACK VIOLIN

May 6, 2022 - Schuster Center

Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs LED ZEPPELIN II

January 7, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL: CHRONICLE

February 4, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

THE RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

April 21, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs AC/DC: BACK IN BLACK

April 30, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

Dayton Children's Family Series

GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES

November 6 & 7, 2021 - Victoria Theatre - ALREADY ON SALE

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

December 3, 2021 - Victoria Theatre

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE

February 2, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

March 5 & 6, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

THE PEKING ACROBATS

March 16, 2022 - Victoria Theatre

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL

May 3, 2022 - Schuster Center

Two additional performances are already on sale: STRAIGHT NO CHASER: BACK IN THE HIGH LIFE TOUR (December 22, 2021 - Schuster Center) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE (March 6, 2022 - Schuster Center). Tickets are still available for both shows.

Dayton Live cautions patrons to avoid secondary ticketing outlets, also known as ticket brokers or scalpers, when purchasing tickets for any of this season's upcoming shows, especially HAMILTON.

"Basically, a scalper's only interest is in making money off the customer," explained Lisa Japs, Dayton Live's Vice President - Ticketing & Licensing. "Dayton Live's interest is in the customer experience and selling tickets at a fair price, as established by the touring production's management."

"Tickets from the secondary market may be valid, but it is still a risk that you may be sold a ticket for a seat location that doesn't exist," Japs continued. "The bigger problem is that patrons are paying way too much for tickets from a secondary ticket broker - sometimes as much as 10 times the face value."

"Basically, you can find ANY SHOW in our venues on scalper sites at bloated ticket prices," Japs said. "If you're not sure you're on the right site getting the right prices, call us at 937-228-3630. We can direct you - or simply take care of you then and there."

DaytonLive.org is the only official ticketing source for all performances in Dayton Live venues. Go directly to DaytonLive.org - do not type the show name into a search engine.


