BWW Feature: Dayton Live Tickets on Sale
Secondary ticketing outlets target those looking for Hamilton tickets.
DAYTON LIVE PUTS MANY SHOWS ON SALE;
SECONDARY TICKETING OUTLETS TARGET THOSE LOOKING FOR HAMILTON TICKETS
(Dayton, OH) - August 4, 2021 - Single tickets for a majority of Dayton Live's 2021-2022 presentations go on sale to the general public Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12 noon. Tickets will be available online at DaytonLive.org as well as in person at Dayton Live's Schuster Center Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, and by phone at 937-228-3630.
The only way to purchase legitimate tickets at a legitimate price for any performance in the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, PNC Arts Annex, or The Loft Theatre is through Dayton Live. While the Dayton Live Ticket Office is open this Saturday at noon for the on sale, the Ticket Office is regularly open by phone at 937-228-3630, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and is always online at daytonlive.org. Patrons may also purchase in person at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Box Office.
Single Tickets are available for all Dayton Live presentations with the exception of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE series. Tickets for these presentations will go on sale to the general public later in the 2021-2022 Season.
Premier Health Broadway In Dayton
CATS
November 23-28, 2021 - Schuster Center - ALREADY ON SALE
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
March 8-13, 2022 - Schuster Center
COME FROM AWAY
April 6-10, 2022 - Schuster Center
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
June 21-26, 2022 - Schuster Center
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
August 2-7, 2022 - Schuster Center
Projects Unlimited Star Attractions
AN EVENING WITH C.S. LEWIS
September 26, 2021 - Victoria Theatre - ALREADY ON SALE
STOMP
October 15-17, 2021 - Victoria Theatre
RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
October 27, 2021 - Schuster Center
THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY
November 9, 2021 - Victoria Theatre
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
December 20-26, 2021 - Victoria Theatre
DRUM TAO
March 10, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
ALTON BROWN LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS
March 23, 2022 - Schuster Center - ALREADY ON SALE
BLACK VIOLIN
May 6, 2022 - Schuster Center
Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs LED ZEPPELIN II
January 7, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL: CHRONICLE
February 4, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
THE RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS
April 21, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs AC/DC: BACK IN BLACK
April 30, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
Dayton Children's Family Series
GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES
November 6 & 7, 2021 - Victoria Theatre - ALREADY ON SALE
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
December 3, 2021 - Victoria Theatre
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE
February 2, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!
March 5 & 6, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
THE PEKING ACROBATS
March 16, 2022 - Victoria Theatre
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL
May 3, 2022 - Schuster Center
Two additional performances are already on sale: STRAIGHT NO CHASER: BACK IN THE HIGH LIFE TOUR (December 22, 2021 - Schuster Center) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE (March 6, 2022 - Schuster Center). Tickets are still available for both shows.
Dayton Live cautions patrons to avoid secondary ticketing outlets, also known as ticket brokers or scalpers, when purchasing tickets for any of this season's upcoming shows, especially HAMILTON.
"Basically, a scalper's only interest is in making money off the customer," explained Lisa Japs, Dayton Live's Vice President - Ticketing & Licensing. "Dayton Live's interest is in the customer experience and selling tickets at a fair price, as established by the touring production's management."
"Tickets from the secondary market may be valid, but it is still a risk that you may be sold a ticket for a seat location that doesn't exist," Japs continued. "The bigger problem is that patrons are paying way too much for tickets from a secondary ticket broker - sometimes as much as 10 times the face value."
"Basically, you can find ANY SHOW in our venues on scalper sites at bloated ticket prices," Japs said. "If you're not sure you're on the right site getting the right prices, call us at 937-228-3630. We can direct you - or simply take care of you then and there."
DaytonLive.org is the only official ticketing source for all performances in Dayton Live venues. Go directly to DaytonLive.org - do not type the show name into a search engine.