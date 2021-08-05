BWW Feature: Dayton Live Tickets on Sale

Single Tickets are available for all Dayton Live presentations with the exception of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE series. Tickets for these presentations will go on sale to the general public later in the 2021-2022 Season.

The only way to purchase legitimate tickets at a legitimate price for any performance in the Victoria Theatre, Schuster Center, PNC Arts Annex, or The Loft Theatre is through Dayton Live. While the Dayton Live Ticket Office is open this Saturday at noon for the on sale, the Ticket Office is regularly open by phone at 937-228-3630, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and is always online at daytonlive.org . Patrons may also purchase in person at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center Box Office.

(Dayton, OH) - August 4, 2021 - Single tickets for a majority of Dayton Live's 2021-2022 presentations go on sale to the general public Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12 noon . Tickets will be available online at DaytonLive.org as well as in person at Dayton Live's Schuster Center Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, and by phone at 937-228-3630.

Two additional performances are already on sale: STRAIGHT NO CHASER: BACK IN THE HIGH LIFE TOUR (December 22, 2021 - Schuster Center) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE (March 6, 2022 - Schuster Center). Tickets are still available for both shows.

Dayton Live cautions patrons to avoid secondary ticketing outlets, also known as ticket brokers or scalpers, when purchasing tickets for any of this season's upcoming shows, especially HAMILTON.

"Basically, a scalper's only interest is in making money off the customer," explained Lisa Japs, Dayton Live's Vice President - Ticketing & Licensing. "Dayton Live's interest is in the customer experience and selling tickets at a fair price, as established by the touring production's management."

"Tickets from the secondary market may be valid, but it is still a risk that you may be sold a ticket for a seat location that doesn't exist," Japs continued. "The bigger problem is that patrons are paying way too much for tickets from a secondary ticket broker - sometimes as much as 10 times the face value."

"Basically, you can find ANY SHOW in our venues on scalper sites at bloated ticket prices," Japs said. "If you're not sure you're on the right site getting the right prices, call us at 937-228-3630. We can direct you - or simply take care of you then and there."

DaytonLive.org is the only official ticketing source for all performances in Dayton Live venues. Go directly to DaytonLive.org - do not type the show name into a search engine.