1776 Will Come to Wright State Theatre as the Final Show of the Season

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Wright State Theatre will present the last musical of the 2025-2026 season, 1776, opening on Thursday, March 26th.

This production reflects and reimagines politics in a way not to be missed. In the spirit of the 2022 revival on Broadway, we flip the genders of our founding fathers.

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the Americans behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. In 2026, we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence as living history.

1776’s Music and Lyrics were written by Sherman Edwards with the Book written by Peter Stone. Wright State Theatre’s production is Directed and Choreographed by Greg Hellems (last year’s director of ALICE BY HEART) with Music Direction by Wade Russo.

This production of 1776 features scenic design by student designer, Isa Castillon, costume design by costume design faculty Zoe Still, lighting design by lighting design student designer Jennifer E. Dillard and lighting design Faculty Matthew Benjamin, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

1776 runs March 26 – April 5; 9 performances: Thursday March 26 (7:30 pm), March 27 (8 pm), March 28 (2pm), Thursday April 2 (7:30 pm), April 3 (8 pm) , April 4 (2 and 8 pm), April 5 (2 pm) in the FESTIVAL PLAYHOUSE at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.