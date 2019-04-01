ZORRO THE MUSICAL Opening At Artisan Center Theater

Apr. 1, 2019  

ZORRO THE MUSICAL Opening At Artisan Center Theater

ZORRO THE MUSICAL opens at Artisan Center Theater on Friday, April 12, 2019 and runs through Saturday, May 11, 2019. The 196 seat theater-in-the-round is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.Performances are at 7:30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 3:00pm matinees on Saturdays beginning April 20.

Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for students and seniors, and $16.00 for children 12 and under. Monday through Thursday tickets are $26.00 for adults and $14.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.

This legendary story of good versus evil has been a source of enduring fascination and has been the subject of a best-selling novel by producer Isabel Allende and several major motion pictures. Zorro the Musical retells the dramatic tale of a romantic hero with spectacular sword-fighting and incredible magic - all set to the famous red-hot Gipsy King beat brought to the stage with the authentic colors of traditional flamenco.

NEW! Come early and save!* (Valid on Main Stage ONLY)

First week pricing (1st Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday evenings): 20% discount on individual tickets.

Second week pricing (2nd Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings): 15% discount on individual tickets.

*Discount may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. Discounted pricing not available for matinee performances.

FEATURED IN ZORRO THE MUSICAL ARE:

Diego De La Vega/Zorro - Josué Summers

Ramon De La Vega - Angel Somarriba*

Inez - Gina Gwozdz, Courtney Mitchell

Luisa - Cynthia Zrna, Megan Guerra

Sergeant Garcia - Luis Quezada*, John Coffey

Don Alejandro De La Vega/Old Gypsy - Mark Scott, David Magaña*

Young Ramon/peasant child - Victor Ortiz*, Jonathan Medlin

Young Diego/peasant child - Noah Johnson, Hayden Beaty

Young Luisa/peasant child - Graciela Herrador, Eva Magaña

Man 1/Gypsy/Zorro Double - Mason Vales

Man 2/Gypsy/Zorro Double - Jacob Hamilton

Man 3/Soldier/Barcelona Man - Stephen Jakubik, Daniel Lawson

Man 4/Soldier/Priest/Barcelona Man - Robert Shores, Andrew Villa*

Man 5/Soldier/Gypsy/Zorro Double - David Carroll, Ian Nance

Man 6/Gypsy/Zorro Double - Benjamin Perkinson

Woman 1/Principal Gypsy Dancer - Gabriela Rivera-Camareno

Woman 2/Gypsy - Caulder Stapleton, Michelle Dulin

Woman 3/Gypsy/Zorro Double - Piper Daniel

Woman 4/Gypsy - Whitney Morris, Amie Hamilton

Woman 5/Gypsy - Rachael Johnson, Kirsty Hamilton

Woman 6/Gypsy/Spanish Lady - Meagan Sellers, Tamera Miller

Woman 7/Gypsy/Spanish Lady - Cassidy Carwile, Dani Duda

Woman 8/Gypsy/Spanish Lady - Ashley Anderson, Chloe Kemp

Swing - Duncan Parkes

*Understudy for Ramon - Andrew Villa

*Understudy for Young Diego - Victor Ortiz

*Understudy for Young Ramon - Brady Lee

*Understudy for Diego de la Vega/Zorro - Angel Somarriba



