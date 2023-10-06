WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART Premieres at Soul Rep This Month

Performances run October 12 - 22.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

As a follow up to Soul Rep’s riveting season opener co-production of Tori Sampson’s CADILLAC CREW, with Echo Theatre, the company continues its offerings with the long-awaited world premiere of a newly commissioned play – WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART - by Dallas’ prolific up and coming playwright, Erin Malone Turner. Billed as a “first” queer love story, this inspiring new play, a result of a transformative TACA New Works grant, is set in 1990’s era Louisiana in a black owned bookstore. It is both a tribute to first loves, bibliophiles, Black community, and the human spirit. 

The production, co-directed by Co-Associate Artistic Director of Theater, Dee Hunter-Smith and her wife, La-Hunter Smith, will run October 12 - 22 at Theater Too, located in the basement of Theatre Three at 2688 Laclede Street in the heart of Uptown Dallas in the Quadrangle. Tickets can be purchased at www.soulrep.org and range from $20 - $30. Group Tickets are also available. 

“We are thrilled to have the confidence and generous support of TACA in commissioning and developing this important new work written by a playwright we believe will be known nationally in years to come,” says co-founder and Artistic Director, Guinea Bennett-Price. “This amount of investment and resource is a first for Soul Rep and builds upon our legacy and commitment of nurturing, celebrating, and providing a platform for women writers and writers of color. WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART is an important new play with a clear voice and point of view regarding queerness, gentrification, and community building in Black communities.”

Turner dedicates the play to “anyone falling in love or trying not to, for those hiding from the world or stepping out into it, for people who refuse to be subdued…for the queers of the South and the riot of their resilience and light. For the buoyant people of Louisiana who decline to drown.”




