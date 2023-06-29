Uptown Players Unveils Thrilling 2023-2024 Season With THE BOYS IN THE BAND, THE PROM, And More

Uptown Players, a professional theater located in the Uptown area of Dallas, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023-2024 season.

This exciting lineup promises a diverse array of theatrical experiences. Kicking off the season will be the world premiere of Jada Bells - A Holiday Extravaganza, a holiday spectacle that is sure to enchant audiences.

Following that, Uptown Players will present two regional premieres: Terrence McNally's Fire and Air, an enthralling exploration of art and love set in 19th-century Russia, and the spirited musical The Prom, a celebration of acceptance and inclusion. Uptown Players will also showcase an all-new production of Broadway Our Way, reimagining beloved Broadway hits with Uptown's unique twist.

Finally, the season will culminate with a powerful production of The Boys in the Band, a groundbreaking play by Mart Crowley that delves into friendship, identity, and the struggles faced by gay men. With this captivating and exciting lineup, Uptown Players promises an extraordinary season of theatre that will delight audiences.

Season Lineup

Jada Bells – A Holiday Extravaganza

Join us for our festive holiday show, Jada Bells- A Holiday Extravaganza, starring the sensational Dallas drag performer, Jada Pinkett Fox, aka Lee Walter. Get ready to be enchanted by Jada's unmatched charisma, stunning stage presence, and captivating voice as she brings her unique blend of glamour, humor, and talent to the stage.

Jada will be joined by musical guests, each bringing their own flair and style to create an unforgettable evening. This holiday-themed extravaganza, written and directed by BJ Cleveland, will transport you into a world of glitz and glam. From classic holiday favorites to contemporary hits, the repertoire will include a mix of beloved songs that will have you singing along and tapping your feet.

Performance Details:

Date: December 1, 2023- December 10, 2023

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

Fire and Air

Uptown Players is thrilled to bring the regional premiere of Fire and Air, a captivating play by acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally, to the 6th Floor Studio Theater at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. This production promises to ignite the intimate stage with its passionate storytelling and thought-provoking exploration of art, love, and the pursuit of perfection.

Set in 19th-century Russia, Fire and Air delves into the tempestuous relationship between two legendary figures in the world of ballet: impresario Sergei Diaghilev and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky. Diaghilev, the founder of the renowned Ballets Russes, and Nijinsky, a groundbreaking male dancer, form a complex bond that intertwines artistic brilliance, personal desire, and the conflicts that arise from the pursuit of artistic excellence.

McNally's masterful script beautifully captures the tension between Diaghilev's insatiable ambition to create groundbreaking ballets and Nijinsky's struggle to balance his artistic expression with his own inner demons. The play delves deep into their passionate connection, their conflicts, and the sacrifices they make for their art.

With its richly drawn characters and captivating dialogue, Fire and Air provides a compelling glimpse into the world of ballet during a time of cultural upheaval. Audiences will be transported to the opulent and decadent world of the Ballets Russes, where creativity and personal relationships collide, leaving an indelible mark on the history of dance. Fire and Air is a must-see theatrical event for lovers of drama, dance, and compelling storytelling.

Performance Details:

Date: March 7, 2024 – March 17, 2024

Venue: 6th Floor Studio Theater in the Wyly

Address: 2400 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Broadway Our Way

Uptown Players annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way, showcases the incredible versatility and artistry of Uptown Players' talented ensemble. With a fresh and contemporary twist, the cast will breathe new life into show tunes, infusing them with their own unique interpretations, vocal styles, and personal flair. From iconic solos to breathtaking group performances, every moment on stage is a celebration of musical theater at its finest.

Get ready to experience the thrill of Broadway in a whole new light as familiar and not-so-familiar songs are reimagined, transcending boundaries and inviting you to see them in a fresh and exciting way.

Performance Details:

Date: May 2, 2024 – May 5, 2024

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

The Prom

Uptown Players is thrilled to bring you the regional premiere of the hit Broadway musical The Prom, an uplifting and heartwarming story that celebrates love, acceptance, and the transformative power of standing up for what is right.

The Prom follows the journey of Emma, a high school student who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. However, when the school's conservative PTA board cancels the prom to avoid controversy, a group of eccentric Broadway actors decides to rally behind Emma and travel to her small town to help her fight for inclusion.

Filled with infectious music, show-stopping dance numbers, and a heartfelt story, The Prom delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience. The catchy tunes and witty lyrics, written by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, will have you tapping your feet and singing along as the characters navigate their personal struggles and discover the importance of acceptance and authenticity.

The Prom is more than just a feel-good musical; it is a celebration of individuality and the power of acceptance. It addresses timely themes of LGBTQ+ rights, inclusion, and the importance of embracing diversity in our communities. This production serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and that everyone deserves a chance to be seen and celebrated for who they are.

Join Uptown Players for an unforgettable night of laughter, love, and toe-tapping entertainment as they present the regional premiere of The Prom. Get ready to be moved, inspired, and uplifted as this extraordinary musical takes you on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and the triumph of love over prejudice.

Performance Details:

Date: July 12, 2024 – July 28, 2024

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

The Boys In The Band

Uptown Players proudly presents the groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band, a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of friendship, identity, and the struggles faced by gay men in the late 1960s. This iconic play, written by Mart Crowley, shattered barriers when it premiered off-Broadway in 1968 and still resonates with audiences today.

Set in New York City, The Boys in the Band takes us into the apartment of Michael, a witty and sharp-tongued host who throws a birthday party for his friend Harold. As the evening unfolds, a group of diverse gay friends gathers, and the celebrations quickly become a rollercoaster of emotions, revealing hidden desires, unresolved conflicts, and the complexities of their individual journeys.

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking script fearlessly examines issues of self-acceptance, internalized homophobia, and the search for genuine connections within a society that still grapples with prejudice. Through sharp dialogue, raw honesty, and moments of both heartbreak and humor, The Boys in the Band presents a vivid portrait of the challenges faced by gay men during a pivotal time in LGBTQ+ history.

This production of The Boys in the Band is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the LGBTQ+ community and a celebration of their stories. It serves as a reminder of the progress made and the challenges that still exist, sparking conversations about acceptance, equality, and the power of friendship.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the transformative power of The Boys in the Band. Join us as we transport you to a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history, where friendships are tested, truths are revealed, and the power of love and acceptance triumphs over adversity.

Performance Details:

Date: August 16, 2024 – August 25, 2024

Venue: Kalita Humphreys Theatre

Address: 3636 Turtle Creek, Dallas TX 75219

Individual ticket prices for all shows range from $30 to $65. Four and five show season ticket flex packages are available and include a 25% to 30% discount off single ticket prices for both premium and regular seating. Season tickets start at $135 for four shows and can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at 214-219-2718 beginning June 30. Single tickets for all productions will go on sale September 12.