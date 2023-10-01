Upright Theatre Company to Present SWEENEY TODD Beginning Next Weekend

Performances run Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 29.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX will present Sweeney Todd, playing Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 29 on Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world.

In an infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

UPRIGHT RATING: MA (Mature Audiences)

*Dramatic musical with violence and adult themes. Not advised for children.

UNIQUE VIEWING EXPERIENCE

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience. Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table to yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats. Tickets are $22 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and first responders. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at the link below.

The cast includes Rocky Massey as Sweeney Todd, Brandy Raper as Mrs. Lovett, Sascha Connor as Judge Turpin, Jacy Schoening as Johanna, Andrew Cave as Anthony Hope, Nathanael Clark as Tobias Ragg, Devon Watkins as Adolfo Pirelli, Joshua Hawkins as The Beadle, Laura Lester as Beggar Woman, Kyle Morris as Jonas Fogg. The ensemble includes MaKayla Burris, Sophia Zamboni, Randi Bivens*, Jayme Vaughn-Linebarger, Stacey Cavert, Ash Alamo, Brad Echols, Shane Huffstutler, Gary Payne, and Royce Raper.

*Understudy for Beggar Woman and Mrs. Lovett

THE PRODUCTION TEAM includes Director Natalie Burkhart, Music Director Noël Clark, Stage Manager: Whitney Morris, Fight and Intimacy Director Carlo J. Aceytuno, Asst. Fight and Intimacy Director Jorilyn Tasker, Choreographer Whitney Morris, with Scenic Design by Katie Cooley, Prop Design by Natalie Burkhart, Costume Design by Megan A. Liles, Lighting Design by Branson White, and Sound Design by Natalie Burkhart and Mary Ridenour. The Sound Operator is Mary Ridenour, Fight Captain is Kyle Morris, and Vocal Captain is Jayme Vaughn-Linebarger. Carpenters are Katie Cooley, Hayden Casey, George Phillips, Shane Huffstutler, and Sascha Connor.

Sweeney Todd at Upright Theatre Co.

October 6-29, 2023 - Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm

Location: 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039

Photo Credit: Natalie Burkhart




