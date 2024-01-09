Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month

Theatre Wesleyan will be presenting actor, writer, and director Tim Mooney to present his one-man theatre production Breakneck Romeo & Juliet on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm). The performance will take place at Martin Hall in the Ann Waggoner Building at Texas Wesleyan University (1309 Wesleyan Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76106). This is a free event and open to the public.

The show is described as follows: For Shakespeare lovers, novices, and everyone who finally wants to get what the big deal is with Romeo and Juliet, this production is an epic one-man tour de force in an hour! Tim Mooney takes you "into the Julieverse!" presenting Shakespeare's great tragedy of star-crossed teenagers! He's the Nurse, he's the Friar, he's the oldest, male-est Juliet ever attempted on stage!

Tim Mooney informs, enlightens, educates, and entertains through our great theatrical thinkers. Through Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre, he has produced six one-man award-winning Shakespeare shows over the last fifteen years at over eighty-plus Fringe Festivals. Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre is a non-profit proudly supported by the Christel DeHaan Family Foundation.

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebook page for the most up-to-date details.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

For more information about Tim Mooney, please visit his website at www.timmooneyrep.com.