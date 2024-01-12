Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

Cabaret will open February 9th at 7:30pm and will close March 3rd at 2pm.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 3 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in April Photo 4 DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in April

Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

On the heels of a very successful 50th Anniversary season in 2023, Theatre Arlington says “wilkommen” to Cabaret as its season opener!

Wilkommen, bienvenue, welcome to the decadence of 1929 Berlin in Kander and Ebb's legendary musical Cabaret, co-directed by Sharon Kaye Miller and Theatre Arlington Executive Producer Steven D. Morris. Dive into the bawdy underground of the Kit Kat Club with the Emcee (Seth Paden) with American writer Cliff Bradshaw (Micah JL Brooks) and British singer Sally Bowles (Presley Duyck), leaving the troubles of the world at the door. 

When asked about his and Miller's vision for this production, Morris stated “Cabaret has great music and the script is so relevant because of current world events.  There have been many revivals of Cabaret that emphasize the darker sides of the story but we chose to produce the original 1966 version, because it has more humor and more heart.”

Packed to the brim with the finest talent Dallas-Fort Worth has to offer and under the expert musical direction of Vonda K. Bowling, Theatre Arlington's Cabaret will transport you to the twilight of the Jazz Age as the Nazis rise to power with the hedonistic Kit Kat Club serving as a metaphor for the ominous political machinations of late Weimar Germany. Theatre Arlington favorite Debbie Brown and director Steven D. Morris delight as the doomed German boarding house owner Fraulein Schneider and her Jewish suitor Herr Schultz. Choreographer Lori Woods showcases the incredibly talented Kit Kat girls in style.

This show promises to be a unique retelling of a classic musical, and an excellent opener for Theatre Arlington's 51st season.

Cabaret will open February 9th at 7:30pm and Will Close March 3rd at 2pm with the following schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets: Click Here
Box Office: 817.275.7661

ABOUT THEATRE ARLINGTON:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a roaming theater group known as The Potluck Players. Fifty years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble beginnings.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET Photo
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

Theatre Arlington opens its 51st season with CABARET! Dive into the decadence of 1929 Berlin in this legendary musical, featuring talented performers and a unique retelling of a classic.

2
Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Se Photo
Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season

'Anne of Green Gables' kicks off Broadway on the Brazos season at Granbury Theatre Company in Texas. Don't miss this exciting production!

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Dallas! Winners include Wallace Theater, The Firehouse Theatre and more!

4
Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month Photo
Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month

Theatre Wesleyan will be presenting actor, writer, and director Tim Mooney to present his one-man theatre production Breakneck Romeo & Juliet on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 pm (Doors at 7:00 pm).

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARETTheatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET
New Play About Jackie Kennedy Sets Southwest Premiere For March 2024 At The Eisemann Center In RichardsonNew Play About Jackie Kennedy Sets Southwest Premiere For March 2024 At The Eisemann Center In Richardson
Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos SeasonGranbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season
Tim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This MonthTim Mooney Brings BREAKNECK ROMEO & JULIET to Theatre Wesleyan This Month

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY in Dallas LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
Finding Nemo JR in Dallas Finding Nemo JR
Artisan Center Theater (7/05-7/27)CAST
Treasure Island in Dallas Treasure Island
Genesis Children's Theatre (5/09-5/12)
Elf JR in Dallas Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
Dixie's Tupperware Party in Dallas Dixie's Tupperware Party
McDavid Studio (4/11-4/14)
Hairspray in Dallas Hairspray
Music Hall at Fair Park (6/18-6/30)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Dallas Chicago (Non-Equity)
AT&T Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You