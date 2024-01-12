Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

On the heels of a very successful 50th Anniversary season in 2023, Theatre Arlington says “wilkommen” to Cabaret as its season opener!

Wilkommen, bienvenue, welcome to the decadence of 1929 Berlin in Kander and Ebb's legendary musical Cabaret, co-directed by Sharon Kaye Miller and Theatre Arlington Executive Producer Steven D. Morris. Dive into the bawdy underground of the Kit Kat Club with the Emcee (Seth Paden) with American writer Cliff Bradshaw (Micah JL Brooks) and British singer Sally Bowles (Presley Duyck), leaving the troubles of the world at the door.

When asked about his and Miller's vision for this production, Morris stated “Cabaret has great music and the script is so relevant because of current world events. There have been many revivals of Cabaret that emphasize the darker sides of the story but we chose to produce the original 1966 version, because it has more humor and more heart.”

Packed to the brim with the finest talent Dallas-Fort Worth has to offer and under the expert musical direction of Vonda K. Bowling, Theatre Arlington's Cabaret will transport you to the twilight of the Jazz Age as the Nazis rise to power with the hedonistic Kit Kat Club serving as a metaphor for the ominous political machinations of late Weimar Germany. Theatre Arlington favorite Debbie Brown and director Steven D. Morris delight as the doomed German boarding house owner Fraulein Schneider and her Jewish suitor Herr Schultz. Choreographer Lori Woods showcases the incredibly talented Kit Kat girls in style.

This show promises to be a unique retelling of a classic musical, and an excellent opener for Theatre Arlington's 51st season.

Cabaret will open February 9th at 7:30pm and Will Close March 3rd at 2pm with the following schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets: Click Here

Box Office: 817.275.7661

ABOUT THEATRE ARLINGTON:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a roaming theater group known as The Potluck Players. Fifty years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble beginnings.