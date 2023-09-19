Theatre Arlington Reveals CABARET, STEEL MAGNOLIAS And More For 2024 Season

In the middle of their 50th Anniversary Season, which has been packed full of critical and box office successes in their productions of Avenue Q, Noises Off, and Gypsy among others, Theatre Arlington has revealed their 2024 titles.

On August 17 as a part of Theatre Arlington's weekly Theatre Thursday broadcast on Facebook Live, Executive Producer Steven D. Morris unveiled the upcoming slate of shows.

Titles will include:

Cabaret (February 9 – March 3)

Willcommen, bienvenue, welcome! Experience the decadence and allure of 1929 Berlin in Cabaret. Come see a mesmerizing journey through a world of love, desire, and danger in this Tony Award-winning musical.

Steel Magnolias (May 3 – 19)

This beloved, classic play will have you laughing, crying, and celebrating the resilience of these strong-willed Southern women. Join us for a slice of life, a touch of gossip, and a lot of love.

Chicken and Biscuits (June 7 - 23)

When secrets come to light at a funeral, chaos ensues in this uproarious comedy that will leave you craving more. Get ready for a hilarious family reunion like no other! Chicken and Biscuits serves up a big plate of laughter with a healthy side of drama.

Big Fish (August 9 - 25)

Dive into the extraordinary world of Big Fish, where tall tales and larger-than-life adventures take center stage. This heartwarming musical explores the power of storytelling, the bond between fathers and sons, and the magic that can be found in everyday life.

Visiting Mr. Green (September 13 - 29)

A poignant and witty exploration of the unexpected friendship that blossoms between two very different men. This touching play will make you laugh, cry, and reflect on the power of human connection.

Holiday Inn (December 6 - 22)

Celebrate the joy of the holidays all year round with Holiday Inn. This toe-tapping, song-filled musical extravaganza brings classic Irving Berlin tunes to life. Join us for a dazzling display of talent, romance, and the magic of the season. And rounding out the season will be the two Family Series titles, shows perfect for field trips or communal outings and appropriate for all ages:

Alice in Wonderland (March 29 – April 14)

Fall down the rabbit hole and into a world of whimsy and wonder. This beloved tale is transformed into a musical adventure that's perfect for the whole family.

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr. (November 1 - 10)

Join Stanley Lambchop, the boy who became flat, on an extraordinary musical journey around the world! The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr. is a delightful and heartwarming family-friendly musical that will inspire the adventurer in all of us.

Season tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 16.