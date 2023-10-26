The Firehouse Theatre to Ignite the Stage at Vouv Dallas with FIRE & ICE Season Reveal Gala

The Firehouse Theatre will present their 5th Season Reveal Gala, Fire & Ice, an exciting evening of live entertainment, complete with fine dining and ice-cold libations. This highly anticipated event will take place Saturday, November 11 at 6 PM at Vouv (4445 Sigma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244).

The Firehouse Theatre has curated a series of shows that will leave audiences captivated and inspired throughout the upcoming 2024 Season and will be announced at the event. The evening will be hosted by Executive Director David Moore and Associate Producer Owen Beans, with additional entertainment from Firehouse favorites, such as Sara Williams, Esteban Vilchez, Georgia Fender, Pamela Anglero, Preston Isham, and Kris Allen among others. *



“Not only is our lineup of shows for our 2024 Season absolutely thrilling, but we've assembled some of the hottest actors in DFW to reveal them. This is an evening our patrons won't want to miss!” commented Owen Beans. David Moore adds, “This is our biggest fundraiser and biggest party of the year! The 2024 Season Reveal Fire and Ice Gala is our opportunity to celebrate the future of Firehouse with our faithful patrons. Your generous commitment and continued support of the arts is needed now more than ever. Let's gather at the party and keep the spark alive!”

Sponsorship packages for the 2024 Season Reveal Gala range from $600–$5,000 and are available for purchase now at TheFirehouseTheatre.com. Individual gala tickets are $250 and will be available for purchase November 1. Patrons can purchase a Season Subscription at the lowest available price in-person at the event. This offer will only be available to gala attendees. The silent auction is now available for bidding with over 90 enticing items, including getaways and unique experiences. Bidding will remain open until the conclusion of the gala on November 11th, at 9:30 PM. The auction is available here: https://www.32auctions.com/fireicegala



*Please note: the entertainment lineup subject to change.

The Firehouse Theatre is an award-winning theatre company performed in historic Firehouse #1 located in vibrant Farmers Branch, Texas. The Firehouse presents imaginative live performances and training through engaging artistic expression. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at 972-620-3747.